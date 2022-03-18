community, what's on, community events, central victoria, events, festival, community, show

ELMORE TRACTOR PULL The Elmore Field Days committee, St Joseph's Primary School Rochester and Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association are proudly presenting the Elmore Tractor Pull. This event sees a modified tractor pull a weighted sled along a 11-metre wide, 100-metre long dirt track. Tractor pulling is known as most powerful motorsports. This event will also include a onsite catering and a bar. Tickets for attendees aged over 15 are $25, children's tickets are $5, and family tickets (two adults and two children) are $50. Purchase tickets online here. For further information, click here. Where: Elmore Events Centre. When: Saturday, March 19, gates open 3pm for a 4pm start. FAMILY HISTORY The Bendigo Family History Group will host a meeting with speaker Annette Delaney, who will discuss the Introduction to DNA, a tool used for assisting to break down brick walls and search for unknown family. DNA has been used extensively to support traditional family research. If you've been wondering how DNA testing is accessed and the benefits it may hold, this is a great opportunity. For those that have tested, you can share valuable information. All welcome, gold coin entry. Where: Meeting Room Number 1, Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday, March 19, from 2pm. OLD TIME BUSH DANCE The Bush Dance and Music club are holding a dance featuring music by Emu Creek Bush band. Dances on the program will be Bush and Old time and there will be an Irish theme so come dress in green if you like. Adults $8 and children under 16 have free entry. A plate of supper would be appreciated. For more information, please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286. Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday, March 19, from 8pm. DISCOVERY DAY Campaspe Libraries will be hosting the Echuca Moama Discovery Day this weekend. This event will provide an opportunity for community organisations, clubs, volunteer and not-for-profit groups to promote their activities and endeavours. The event will be held outside the Echuca Library. Where: Echuca Library, 310 Hare Street, Echuca. When: Saturday, March 19, 10am to 1pm. SUNDAY DANCE Enjoy a Sunday afternoon dance with the Spring Gully Dance Committee, featuring music by McNees Dance Band. There will be an afternoon tea, a raffle with prizes and lots of fun. Admission $10. For more information, phone Keith on 5444 2953 or Joy on 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully. When: Sunday, March 20, 1.30pm to 5pm. SERPENTINE AIR RACE Celebrate the centenary of Australia's first official air race. This event will feature the RAAF Roulettes and historic warbirds of the RAAF 100 Squadron. There will be aerial aerobatics by Paul Bennet Airshow, vintage aircrafts and vehicles, displays, family activities, music and street food. Gates open at 9am. Book online here to secure tickets. Adults $35, children under 15 $15, under five free entry. Family ticket $80. This is a COVID safe event. Where: Loddon Valley Highway, Serpentine. When: Sunday, March 20, gates open 9am to 5pm. SPAN WALK Suicide Prevention Awareness Network (SPAN) will be holding their annual walk to highlight the impact of suicide abd reduce the stigma of suicide. The day kicks off with local musician Chris DeAraugo, followed by welcome to country and guest speakers Mayor Andrea Metcalf and Tim McKern. The walk is led off by a lone piper at 11.15am, returning for a butterfly ceremony where participants can place a butterfly in memory of a loved one lost to suicide. This will be accompanied with music by Mez Whittle. A free sausage sizzle ends the day. For further information, phone 0408 541 082. Where: Dai Gum San Chinese Precinct, Bridge Street, Bendigo. When: Sunday, March 20, from 9.30am SPECTACULAR SHOW The Eaglehawk Dahlia Spectacular Show will be held this weekend along with the Dahlia Society of Victoria Rural Championship. The show is sponsored by Eaglehawk U.F.S. Dispensary. A plant market will also be in surrounds of the hall. Where: Eaglehawk Senior Citizens Hall, Darling Street, Eaglehawk. When: Saturday, March 19, 8am to 6pm. FESTIVAL OF COLOUR The Indian Association of Bendigo will celebrate Holi with vibrant colours, Bollywood music, non-stop dance and delicious food. For any event inquiries, please email bendigo.holi@gmail.com. Bookings are essential, anyone over 18 must provide COVID-19 vaccination status (or have a valid medical exemption to enter the grounds). Adults $20, under 12s $10. Where: Golden Square Pool, Maple Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday, March 19, from 11am. FROM PICTURE TO PAGE AND BEYOND PAPERCRAFT SHOW Victorian crafters will flock back to a large two-day craft expo in Bendigo. The From Picture to Page and Beyond Papercraft Show is the place to learn more about card making, scrapbooking and art journalling. Activities include mini-classes where talented teachers take you step by step through a project. These mini-classes run for about 30 minutes and are held throughout the weekend. There will also be free demonstrations run by the retailers to help inspire you. There will also be refreshments and plenty of seats available. Entry is $12, children under 16 can enter for free. Where: Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Saturday, March 19, 9am to 4pm and Sunday, March 20, 10am to 4pm. LOST TRADES FAIR The Lost and Rare Trades Fair was established as an artisan led event. The fair will showcase about 150 makers, artisans, tradespeople and crafts men and women openly demonstrating and sharing their skills and craftsmanship. Some of these crafts men and women are masters of their trade, practising their craft for more than 60 years. Tickets, adults $30, juniors $15, children under 5 have free entry. Book here. Where: Silks Functions & Events at Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday and Sunday, March 19 and 20. PRIDE FESTIVAL The Bendigo Pride Festival is a community run event that celebrates diversity within the Greater Bendigo region with a focus on the LGBTIQA+ communities. This festival will feature performances, exhibitions, parties and much more. For further information, click here. This Sunday will feature the opening weekend of the Pride Festival in Rosalind Park. There will be musicians, drag acts, face painting, games, a Tai Chi class, juggling workshop and the inaugural Thorne Harbour Health Dog Show. This event will be on from 10am to 4pm. Where: Various locations in Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, April 3. ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley. One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound. This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star. This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more. Tickets: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets available at $75. For further information and to book, click here. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday, March 19 to Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm. MY OTHER CLOSET A unique one-man show called My Other Closet the Cabaret will showcase in Bendigo next week. The show raises the awareness of family violence in LGBTIQA+ relationships The 2016 Royal Commission into Domestic and Family Violence found LGBTIQA+ people experience similar rates of violence as heterosexual couples. After selling out across Australia since 2013, My Other Closet the Cabaret, is a true-life account of violence in a same gender relationship. The one-man show features Russ Vickery, who developed the show with husband and producer/director, Matthew Parsons, to highlight the reality of violence in LGBTIQA+ relationships. The show is Russ's account of intimate partner violence. Further information and bookings for My Other Closet the Cabaret can be made here. Where: Engine Room, Old Fire Station, View Street, Bendigo. When: Sunday, March 20, 5pm to 7pm. AN AFTERNOON WITH THE MSO Enjoy an afternoon of classical music with Australian conductor, Peter Luff and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO). The concert will feature works by French composer Melanie Bonis, Zoltan Kodaly and Rimsky-Korsakov. There will also be a performances by MSO's Associate Principal Cello Rachael Tobin. For ticket prices and to book, click here. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Road, Bendigo. When: Saturday, March 19, from 3pm. THANK YOU FOR THE WELCOME ANNIVERSARY SHOW Renowned local performer Jan 'Yarn' Wositzky's Thank You For The Welcome show is set to feature next weekend. The performance will feature a half-century of songs and stories from the musician into one performance. Jan will be joined by Jack Norton on guitar and bouzouki; multi-instrumentalist Wendy Rowlands on piano, sarangi, accordion and violin; Ian White on banjo and a number of other special guests. This performance will celebrate Jan 'Yarn' Wositzky's 50th anniversary of songs and stories. The title, Thank You for The Welcome, is Jan's song to honour Australia's Aboriginal people - a theme that returns throughout the show. For further information and ticket sales, please click here. Where: Theatre Royal, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Sunday, March 20, 3.30pm to 4pm. FIERCE: DRAG QUEENS OF BENDIGO Fierce is a celebration of the creativity of Bendigo's Drag Queens. This exhibition gives the audience an opportunity to look through costumes and accessories of local drag queens. Where: Living Arts Space, inside Bendigo Visitor Centre, Pall Mall, Bendigo. When: Until Thursday, April 24, 9am to 5pm. ARTS OPEN Arts Open is an open studios event which promotes regional visual arts. There will be an opportunity to visit about 50 studios, galleries and workshops. Chat with artists, discuss their work and purchase direct from the creators. For further information, click here. Where: Regional towns in central Victoria. When: Saturday and Sunday, March 19 to 20. HEAVENLY The Heavenly exhibition celebrates wedding fashions from all over the globe. There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions. For more information, click here. Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm. OPEN GARDENS FESTIVAL The Girgarre and Surrounds Open Gardens Festival is finally going ahead this year. There will be open gardens at Gargarro Green Thumbs Nursery, The Community Cottage 'Butterfly Garden', Bonshaw Estate and many more. There will also be high teas, artists, musicians and much more. Where: Various locations in and around Girgarre. POETRY MERRY-GO-ROUND To celebrate International Poetry Month, Brenda Stevens-Chambers Convenor U3A 'Appreciating Poetry' and members will be reading personal masterpieces Please join us for a romantic and humorous hour of poetic brilliance by some of Bendigo's finest poets. Everyone welcome and free afternoon tea provided. Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. When: Thursday, April 7, 2pm to 3pm.

