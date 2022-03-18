news, property,

The ultimate modern family home, this outstanding property is packed with features and extras to create an enviable lifestyle, all within three kilometres of Bendigo's CBD. Featuring three distinct buildings across the one-acre allotment, each space is carefully planned with light-filled rooms, plenty of in-built storage and considered floor plans that optimise space and privacy. The property includes a substantial two-storey main residence with four bedrooms, and has a separate upstairs living area with a deck, kitchenette, dining area and study nook. Adjacent to the main residence is an oversized, two-car lock-up garage with a gym and a home office. Finally, there is a third studio with two multi-purpose rooms which could be bedrooms or offices, a large living space, kitchen and bathroom/laundry plus huge shed/workshop including mezzanine. In the main residence, the home is designed with luxury in mind. All bedrooms have their own shower, vanity, walk-in robe, and split system heating and cooling. The main bedroom suite also includes a sanctuary-like ensuite with bath and double shower. Are you house hunting this weekend? Check out our open homes guide by clicking on the address for more details. There are also multiple living spaces to enjoy, like an open-plan family room with dining space adjoining the kitchen, which features a wood-fire heater, plus a separate lounge/media room for movie nights or quality downtime. The sleek all-white kitchen includes quality appliances and masses of storage to make this a functional space to enjoy. Off the kitchen and dining room is a large alfresco area perfect for enjoying weekends by the pool. This expansive property also has a magnesium/salt inground pool (12.5m X 4.7m) plus a spa. There is an in-built pool cover and top-of-the-range pool filtration. Outdoors you can also entertain guests and friends with a wood-fired pizza oven and in-built barbecue, a landscaped fire pit area, and all within the fully fenced, secure one acre surrounds. Other fabulous features of this extensive property include split system air conditioning and hydronic heating throughout, polished concrete floors with underfloor heating, and security cameras. The grounds are home to a 40,000L rainwater storage tank, extensive chook run, 14 established raised vegetable beds and beautiful landscaped native gardens. Other amenities include garage parking for up to eight vehicles, three-phase power and to help with the budget there is a 15kw of solar power. This one-acre property is an appealing proposition for large families and those running a business from home and is conveniently located near the hospital precinct and Bendigo Airport. For a sneak peek at this week's Property Guide click on the link and browse here

