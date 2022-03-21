Make your home at sky height in Melbourne's cultural hub

This is branded content for Australia 108.
We have all heard the expression "living the dream", and now a groundbreaking Melbourne development is allowing more of us to do so. Part residential tower, part stairway to heaven, Australia 108 has formed a bridge between earth and sky in the city's Southbank precinct, transporting residents to another realm where the sky is theirs for the taking.
Designed by architects Fender Katsalidis, the 100-storey skyscraper is officially the tallest residential tower in the Southern Hemisphere, reaching an eye-catching height of 319 metres.
For those who appreciate the value of a breathtaking vista, this perfectly-positioned property definitely delivers. From each of the building's luxuriously designed apartments, expansive views stretch either from the glittering Melbourne skyline towards the Royal Botanical gardens or across the bay, depending on their orientation.
Speaking to the complex's impressively soaring stature, Karl Fender, Founding Partner at Fender Katsalidis, believes that Australia 108 has set a new precedent for property developers wanting to provide residents with postcard-worthy views of the city that keeps on giving.
"Going where no other has gone before, Australia's tallest tower rises above Southbank's glittering streetscape.
"It embraces the limitless sky, revealing dramatic panoramas no one has ever seen. Moments from Melbourne's cultural, arts and entertainment precincts, the best of the world's most liveable city is at your feet," Mr Fender said.
A lively centre designed for work and play, Melbourne city holds immense appeal for both urban dwellers and locals of regional Victoria alike, catering to those who wish to take up permanent residence and others who split their time between remote towns and central business districts.
Indeed, with more Australians than ever opting to live between two separate locations-one cityside and the other in the country or by the beach-properties such as Australia 108 are in increasingly high demand.
Melbourne's impressive reawakening after its recent period of dormancy has also amplified the city's appeal, prompting many to invest in a city pad for getaways so that they can enjoy all the city has to offer from the comfort of their own homes.
With its sophisticated café culture and eclectic events calendar-offering theatre performances to art exhibitions, seminars to sporting matches, and everything in between-Melbourne continues to inspire and attract those seeking new places to call home.
Not only do permanent and part-time residents share space with some of the country's most prestigious institutions-including galleries, universities, and museums-locals also get to enjoy a relaxed, outdoor lifestyle thanks to destinations such as the Royal Botanical Gardens and Southbank Promenade.
The latter being a bustling hive of some of the nation's best bars and restaurants, known for their sumptuous menus of mouth-watering cuisine.
Situated in the heart of Southbank, overlooking the Yarra River, Australia 108 has been described as a shining beacon in Melbourne's city skyline, and it's easy to see why.
Characterised by its most prominent feature, a striking golden Starburst that protrudes approximately two-thirds of the way up the building, the tower radiates the welcoming energy of a place where people can go to share a world of their own.
Inspired by the Commonwealth Star on the Australian flag, the defining Starburst is indeed a nod to Australia's spirit of community-a fundamental principle of the building design.
But it's not only the tower's exterior aesthetic that has the whole town talking, it's also what's inside. To cater to the diverse needs and sophisticated tastes of contemporary homeowners, two different series of apartments are housed within the sky high structure.
Reminiscent of the world's finest hotel suites, the tower's one and two bedroom 'Sky Rise Residences' deliver the luxurious lifestyle that many are currently looking for. Crafted by Melbourne's Carr Design, each apartment consists of an impressive and carefully-considered layout, designed to exude the kind of timeless elegance worthy of a front page magazine story.
From the quality finishes to fittings and appliances, every detail has been decided upon with the resident in mind, to support those who wish to live each day to the fullest surrounded by finery that's anchored by architectural form.
For those looking for a little more space, even closer to the sky, the tower's three bedroom 'Cloud Residences' and sub penthouses are not simply homes, they are havens.
Also envisaged by Carr Design, these residences deliver the epitome of grandeur and opulent living, bringing to life your very own castle in the clouds.
With no compromises made on space or sophistication during their creation, each home is characterised by floor-to-ceiling windows and a refined, natural palette.
Curated for the most discerning residents, every detail of Cloud Residences is crafted to perfection, so that inhabitants can sit back and enjoy their breathtaking panoramic views from their own geniusly designed slice of heaven.
When you're not living your best life in your apartment as an Australia 108 resident, you can access amenities that rival those found in the world's finest resorts.
On level 11, the Sky Rise Club awaits, where you can do laps in the pool, work out at the gym, and entertain guests in the grand dining room, at the theatrette, or on the virtual golf course. But that's not all there is.
Take the lift up to levels 70 and 71 and you'll hit the exclusive facilities of the 2,800sqm Star Club, a destination that feels like a world of its own.
Once inside, you can float your troubles away in the dual double-height full glass infinity pools amongst the clouds, relax in the grand reading room, or watch a film in the private cinema.
For resident green thumbs, there's even a sky garden with soaring ceilings where earth truly does bridge heaven.
Just a three minute walk from the Crown Entertainment Complex, restaurants, and boutiques, Australia 108 rises high amid Melbourne's greatest attractions, keeping residents well-connected in every direction-by train, tram, car, or even on foot for those who want to satisfy their inner flâneur.
Far more than just another residential development, the sky high tower transports its residents from the real world to a place where home is where the heavens are.
Want to be transported to another realm where the sky is yours? To learn more about Australia 108 and to secure your residence, visit www.australia108.com