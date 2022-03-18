news, local-news,

Police say a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in regards to sexual offences was last seen in Elmore. Queensland Police are now appealing for public assistance to help locate Michael Jensen. The 81-year-old is wanted in Queensland. MORE CRIME: It is believed Jensen is currently travelling in a white 2007 Volkswagen campervan registration YWT 993 and was last seen in the Elmore area. Investigators have released an image of Jensen in the hope that someone may have information on his current whereabouts. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

