Victorian jobs on the rise as Omicron passes

More Victorians are in employment than ever before, according to new data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. The national unemployment rate has fallen to a record low of 4 percent, while 16,500 extra jobs were created in Victoria in February, according to the ABS. The new jobs have boosted the number of people in work across the state to 3.48 million. MORE NEWS: Bendigo's Discovery Science and Technology Centre welcomes animatronic T Rex from Newcastle Museum Full-time jobs have also increased by 410,000, with full-time work for women hitting a record breaking 901,000 in February. Full-time roles have increased by 410,000 with full-time jobs for women reaching a record of 901,000 in February. The state's employment to population ratio now sits at 64.3 percent - slightly higher than the national average of 63.8 percent. The state government's November 2020 Jobs Plan target to create 200,000 jobs by 2022 has been exceeded with a Victorian unemployment rate sitting at 4.2 percent. MORE NEWS: Disgraced Catholic Bishop remembrance plaque removed Treasurer Tim Pallas said Victorians economic recovery is significant. "The growth in jobs is great news for households across the state - it shows that the confidence Victorians have in the future is well placed," he said. "A job means more than just a pay cheque and that's why we'll keep working to create the conditions for businesses to grow and put on more people." Victorians are also spending more, according to the ABS in January the state's retail trade increased by 2.5 percent to $8.4 billion. OTHER STORIES: State retail trade over the past year also increased by 8.2 percent, significantly higher than the national increase of 6.4 percent. National hours worked also seem to have recovered from the Omicron wave in January which saw hours plummet as employees across the country were forced to isolate. However, the workforce is still recovering, as individuals working no hours over a week as a result of illness was almost 80 percent higher than average February rates. To view the full data set, head to the ABS website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/308b5750-d9f2-4089-8f88-c45ca035979d.jpg/r0_249_4896_3015_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg