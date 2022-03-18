NPL: Bendigo City juniors eager to test themselves against North Geelong

news, local-news,

Bendigo City FC's juniors will have another chance to measure themselves against one of the most success clubs in Victorian soccer. This Sunday City will host North Geelong Warriors FC for round eight of the 2022 NPL pre-qualification matches. After a tough run last weekend against St Albans and Caroline Springs they will face challenging Warriors teams that are all within the top-four on each respective ladder. Related: Bendigo City to share leadership burden City FC technical director Nathan Claridge said the best measure for the club was by competing against the best. "We always knew during the grading period we'd face clubs that really are the benchmark," he said. "Especially within our north west division there's very strong teams but by competing against tough teams we're able to improve. "It's never pleasant losing, but we're building a winning culture." There's been a lift energy at the club this week as it's the eve of City's senior men who return to the pitch this weekend for a clash with Maidstone United. "The juniors' morale has certainly been boosted by the seniors and has given them a sense of identity within the club," Claridge said. "It's come at a great time on the back of some tough results. "After this weekend against North Geelong we're then facing some very winnable games. "All teams are highly competitive but it's important to set out what we want to achieve." Matches begin at 10am on Sunday at Epsom Hunty Rec Reserve.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/f02b7e97-a929-45aa-97a7-9bd7d9082ca5.jpg/r6_0_2526_1424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg