Former Bendigo Pioneers players earn berths on AFL Covid Contingency Lists
A plethora of Bendigo Pioneers graduates have been named on AFL Covid Contingency Lists.
13 ex-Pioneers are spread across eight clubs and they could be promoted to play at AFL level this year.
The former Pioneers players named are Carlton: Hugh Hamilton; Collingwood: Lachlan Tardrew, Derek Eggmolesse-Smith, Cobi Maxted; Essendon: Joe Atley, Sam Conforti; Geelong: Cooper Jones; Box Hill Hawks: Fergus Greene; North Melbourne: Marty Hore, Cooper Smith, Bode Stevens; Richmond: Bailey Henderson; West Coast: Angus Schumacher.
"It's awesome to see so many players from our region get this chance,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"Not only have they continued their good work from NAB League, they've gone to state league clubs and worked really hard.
"It's a credit to each and every one of them."
Should the number of AFL listed players that are available to be selected for either AFL or state league/second tier matches fall below 30 due to the combined impact of COVID Health and Safety Protocols, normal football injuries and general unavailability, then the club may activate a player from their COVID Contingency List to be available to participate in training sessions only.
Should the number of AFL listed players that are available to be selected fall below 28 due to the combined impact of COVID Health and Safety Protocols, normal football injuries and general unavailability, then the club may activate a player from their COVID Contingency List to play in an AFL match.
"Over the last two seasons the AFL has put measures in place to best protect the competition, our clubs, players and umpires. While the ongoing pandemic will continue to challenge us, we remain committed to completing the season for supporters in a way that prioritises the health and safety of the wider community," AFL general manager football Brad Scott said.
"In a national sport, played across many states and territories, we need to be able to adapt, and adapt quickly to the COVID-19 conditions at any one time at locations where home teams are based, or away teams are travelling to. These guidelines help us achieve that while providing potential opportunities for talented players plying their craft in state league competitions to play football at the elite level.
"Through these guidelines, we have worked together with state leagues to ensure minimal impact or disruption to their respective competitions.
"Thank you to all each state league, AFL clubs and the AFLPA for their collaboration as we worked through these guidelines. We will continue to make all the necessary decisions to ensure we can deliver all games and all finals for supporters across the country."
While Joe Atley, Fergus Greene, Derek Eggmolesse-Smith and Angus Schumacher have already played at AFL level, Hugh Hamilton, Cobi Maxted, Sam Conforti and Cooper Smith are straight out of the Pioneers' system.
O'Bree said the teenagers showed great determination to chase their AFL dream after narrowly missing out on selection in last year's AFL national and rookie drafts.
"It just shows how important it was that those players got an opportunity at VFL level last year,'' O'Bree said.
"A lot of people think that if they go down to Melbourne one or two times and then don't get drafted that it means their AFL dream is over.
"It ends when you say it ends. There are so many examples in the AFL of players who have shown commitment, determination and dedication to make it to that next level.
"Just because you do a couple of good things in NAB League doesn't mean you're going to get drafted. Some people get through that way, but others need to go through that VFL pathway.
"I couldn't be happier for those guys that have made these lists to, potentially, get an opportunity at AFL level."
AFL CONTINGENCY LISTS
ADELAIDE
Luke Partington Glenelg FC
Corey Lyons Glenelg FC
Sam Durdin Glenelg FC
Matthew Allen Glenelg FC
Justin Hoskin Central District FC
Travis Schiller Central District FC
Kyle Presbury Central District FC
Billy McCormack Central District FC
Malachy Carruthers Sturt FC
Daniel Fahey-Sparks Sturt FC
Tom Lewis Sturt FC
Casey Voss Sturt FC
Alex Spina North FC
Campbell Combe North FC
Harrison Wigg North FC
Aaron Young North FC
Jay Boyle Crows SANFL
Nathan Freeman Crows SANFL
Matthew Wright Crows SANFL
Isaya McKenzie Crows SANFL
BRISBANE
Tahj Abberley Brisbane Lions
Harry Arnold Brisbane Lions
Charlie Bowes Brisbane Lions
Wylie Buzza Brisbane Lions
Nathan Colenso Brisbane Lions
Will Fletcher Brisbane Lions
Riley Greene Brisbane Lions
Jackson Hille Brisbane Lions
Charlie Offermans Brisbane Lions
Luke O'Sullivan Brisbane Lions
Bruce Reville Brisbane Lions
Toby Triffett Brisbane Lions
Charlie Thompson Coburg
Sam Lowson Coburg
Jack Maibaum Coburg
Peter McEvoy Coburg
Corey Wagner Port Melbourne
Paul Hunter Port Melbourne
Fletcher Roberts Port Melbourne
Harvey Hooper Port Melbourne
CARLTON
Ned Cahill Carlton VFL
Alex Cincotta Carlton VFL
Josh Cripps Carlton VFL
Ben Crocker Carlton VFL
Jesse Glass-Mccasker Carlton VFL
Luke Goetz Carlton VFL
Hugh Hamilton Carlton VFL
David Handley Carlton VFL
Will Hayes Carlton VFL
Cody Hirst Carlton VFL
Tyreece Leiu Carlton VFL
Michael Lewis Carlton VFL
Zavier Maher Carlton VFL
Tom North Carlton VFL
Stefan Radovanovic Carlton VFL
Oliver Sanders Carlton VFL
Cooper Stephens Carlton VFL
Joel Trudgeon Carlton VFL
Toby Wooller Carlton VFL
Matt Shannon Carlton VFL
COLLINGWOOD
Campbell Hustwaite Collingwood VFL
Callan Wellings Collingwood VFL
Campbell Lane Collingwood VFL
Sam Fowler Collingwood VFL
Sam Glover Collingwood VFL
Lachlan Tardrew Collingwood VFL
Jacob Booth Collingwood VFL
Isaac Wallace Collingwood VFL
Neville Jetta Collingwood VFL
Derek Eggmolesse-Smith Collingwood VFL
Patrick Dowling Collingwood VFL
Michael Hartley Collingwood VFL
Matt Wetering Collingwood VFL
Zach Molloy Collingwood VFL
Cobi Maxted Collingwood VFL
Lachlan McDonnell Collingwood VFL
Max Kennedy Collingwood VFL
Kaden Schreiber Collingwood VFL
Liam Purcell Collingwood VFL
Chad Mulvogue Collingwood VFL
ESSENDON
Dylan Landt Essendon VFL
Joe Atley Essendon VFL
James Harrold Essendon VFL
Ben Archard Essendon VFL
Will Golds Essendon VFL
James Peters Essendon VFL
Shaun McKernan Essendon VFL
Sam Conforti Essendon VFL
Patrick Bannister Essendon VFL
Billy Cootee Essendon VFL
Max Simpson Essendon VFL
Cam McLeod Essendon VFL
Austin Harris Essendon VFL
Joel Fitzgerald Essendon VFL
Cooper Anderson Essendon VFL
Ronald Jnr Fejo Essendon VFL
FREMANTLE
Wade Derksen Peel Thunder
Lachlan Cullen Peel Thunder
Tyrone Thorne Peel Thunder
Ben Hancock Peel Thunder
Traye Bennell Peel Thunder
Ty Anderson Peel Thunder
Zac Strom South Fremantle
Blake Schlensog South Fremantle
Jono Marsh East Fremantle
Brynn Teakle East Fremantle
Tyler Keitel West Perth
Noah Pegoraro West Perth
Bailey Rogers Claremont
Jye Bolton Claremont
Ronin O'Connor Claremont
Lachlan Delahunty Subiaco
Keegan Knott West Perth
Hamish Brayshaw East Perth
Leigh Kitchin Subiaco
Jesse Palmer Swan Districts
GOLD COAST
Boyd Woodcock Southport
Jacob Dawson Southport
Max Spencer Southport
Jay Lockhart Southport
Fraser Thurlow Southport
Jacob Townsend Southport
Joel Crocker Southport
Kwaby Boakye Southport
Morgan Ferres GC VFL
Riley Stone GC Academy
Will Bella GC Academy
Ned Stevens GC Academy
Jed Foggo GC Academy
Brinn Little GC Academy
GEELONG
Kade Chalcraft Geelong
Jye Chalcraft Geelong
Thomas Panuccio Geelong
Liam Fiore Geelong
Jack Mentha Geelong
Jackson McLachlan Geelong
Marcus Herbert Geelong
Thomas Feely Geelong
Angus Byrne Geelong
Daniel Capiron Geelong
Ned Harris Geelong
Isaac Wareham Geelong
Ben Lloyd Geelong
Cooper Jones Geelong
Matt Ling Geelong
Oliver Tate Geelong
Billy Crofts Geelong
Ryan Abbott Geelong
Tom Gillett Geelong
Brett Bewley Geelong
GWS GIANTS
Bailey Stewart GWS GIANTS VFL
William Clark GWS GIANTS VFL
Ryan Hebron GWS GIANTS VFL
Sam Frost GWS GIANTS VFL
Harry Grintell GWS GIANTS VFL
Josh Green GWS GIANTS VFL
Brodie Romensky GWS GIANTS VFL
Jordan Foote GWS GIANTS VFL
Angus Baker GWS GIANTS VFL
Alex Smout GWS GIANTS VFL
Shane Mumford GWS GIANTS VFL
Jordan Gallucci WILLIAMSTOWN
Joel Ottavi WILLIAMSTOWN
James Cousins WILLIAMSTOWN
Corey Preston WILLIAMSTOWN
Taylin Duman FRANKSTON
Josh Begley FRANKSTON
Bailey Lambert FRANKSTON
Will Fordham FRANKSTON
HAWTHORN
Damian Mascitti Box Hill Hawks
Vincent Adduci Box Hill Hawks
Ben Cavarra Box Hill Hawks
Hugh Beasley Box Hill Hawks
James Blanck Box Hill Hawks
Callum Porter Box Hill Hawks
Fergus Greene Box Hill Hawks
Jaylon Thorpe Box Hill Hawks
Ed Phillips Box Hill Hawks
Stuart Horner Box Hill Hawks
Lachlan Wynd Box Hill Hawks
Brady Grey Box Hill Hawks
Jordan Cunico Box Hill Hawks
Mason De Wit Box Hill Hawks
Luis D'Angelo Box Hill Hawks
Max Walton Box Hill Hawks
Liam Coghlan Box Hill Hawks
Charlie Beasley Box Hill Hawks
Mitchell Sruk Box Hill Hawks
James Parsons Box Hill Hawks
MELBOURNE
Mitch White Casey Demons
James Munro Casey Demons
Matthew Buntine Casey Demons
Jack Bell Casey Demons
Corey Ellison Casey Demons
George Grey Casey Demons
Miles Shepherd Casey Demons
Roan Steele Casey Demons
Aiden Quigley Casey Demons
Luca Goonan Casey Demons
Riley Baldi Casey Demons
Josh Smith Casey Demons
Bryce Milford Casey Demons
Tyler Edwards Casey Demons
Jack Lonie Casey Demons
David Zaharakis Casey Demons
Reece Conca Casey Demons
Sam J. Reid Casey Demons
Callum Moore Casey Demons
Thomas Freeman Casey Demons
NORTH MELBOURNE
Kade Answerth North Melbourne VFL
Josiah Burling North Melbourne VFL
Sam Collins North Melbourne VFL
Louis Cunningham North Melbourne VFL
Youseph Dib North Melbourne VFL
Hamish Dick North Melbourne VFL
Connor Hinkley North Melbourne VFL
Marty Hore North Melbourne VFL
Harry Jones North Melbourne VFL
Jack Lipscombe North Melbourne VFL
Max Mitchell-Russell North Melbourne VFL
Hamish Murphy North Melbourne VFL
Cooper Smith North Melbourne VFL
Bode Stevens North Melbourne VFL
Michael Stingel North Melbourne VFL
Dylan Stone North Melbourne VFL
Dom Tyson North Melbourne VFL
Mathew Walker North Melbourne VFL
Jack Watkins North Melbourne VFL
Alec Wright North Melbourne VFL
PORT ADELAIDE
Ryan Garthwaite South Adelaide
Bryce Gibbs South Adelaide
Keegan Brooksby South Adelaide
Oscar Clavarino South Adelaide
Jay Rantall Norwood
Ben Jarvis Norwood
Declan Hamilton Norwood
Jacob Kennerley Norwood
Hamish Hartlett West Adelaide
Kaiden Brand West Adelaide
Tom Keough West Adelaide
Josh Ryan West Adelaide
Connor Ballenden Woodville West Torrens
Dylan Clark Woodville West Torrens
Troy Menzel Woodville West Torrens
Daniel Menzel Woodville West Torrens
Cameron Sutcliffe PAFC SANFL
Trent Burgoyne PAFC SANFL
Luke Surman PAFC SANFL
Matthew Lobbe PAFC SANFL
RICHMOND
Tom Brachar Richmond FC VFL
Will Bravo Richmond FC VFL
Dylan Cook Richmond FC VFL
Massimo D'Ambrosio Richmond FC VFL
Jackson Davies Richmond FC VFL
Fraser Elliot Richmond FC VFL
Misilifi Faimalo Richmond FC VFL
Bailey Henderson Richmond FC VFL
Angus Hicks Richmond FC VFL
Lachlan Johnson Richmond FC VFL
John Jorgensen Richmond FC VFL
Mykelti Lefau Richmond FC VFL
Steve Morris Richmond FC VFL
Joel Nathan Richmond FC VFL
Cam Olden Richmond FC VFL
Jack Sexton Richmond FC VFL
Lachlan Street Richmond FC VFL
Liam Wale-Buxton Richmond FC VFL
Tylar Young Richmond FC VFL
ST KILDA
Darby Hipwell Sandringham Zebras
Jacob Lohmann Sandringham Zebras
Sam Dunnell Sandringham Zebras
Cody Henness Sandringham Zebras
Oscar Lewis Sandringham Zebras
Tyson Milne Sandringham Zebras
Chris Carey Sandringham Zebras
Mitch Riordan Sandringham Zebras
Goy Lok Sandringham Zebras
Fin Bayne Sandringham Zebras
Jack McHale Sandringham Zebras
Anthony Seaton Sandringham Zebras
Oliver Lowe Sandringham Zebras
Liam Hayes Sandringham Zebras
Nick Hodgson Sandringham Zebras
Scott Beilby St Kilda NGA
Angus McLennan St Kilda NGA
SYDNEY
Kyle DUNKLEY Northern Bullants
Mutaz EL NOUR Northern Bullants
William MITCHELL Northern Bullants
Liam PODHJASKI Northern Bullants
Nathan COOPER Werribee
Ollie HANRAHAN Werribee
Shaun MANNAGH Werribee
Samuel PAEA Werribee
Adam GULDEN Sydney Swans VFL
William COLLIS Sydney Swans VFL
Nicholas SHIPLEY Sydney Swans VFL
Jake BARTHOLOMAEUS Sydney Swans VFL
Harry MORRISON Sydney Swans VFL
Darcy CORDELL Sydney Swans VFL
Nick BREWER Sydney Swans VFL
Harry MAGUIRE Sydney Swans VFL
Kye PFRENGLE Sydney Swans VFL
Max GEDDES Sydney Swans VFL
Angus ANDERSON Sydney Swans Academy
Will EDWARDS Sydney Swans Academy
WESTERN BULLDOGS
Ewan McPherson Footscray
Nathan Drummond Footscray
Lachie Sullivan Footscray
Charlie Cormack Footscray
Josh Kellet Footscray
Austin Hodge Footscray
Joel Garner Footscray
Joshua Chatfield Footscray
Luke Goater Footscray
Bailey Van Der Heuvel Footscray
Will Lewis Footscray
Ned Nichols Footscray
Angus Bade Footscray
Nayef Hamad Footscray
Jamieson Ballentyne Footscray
Josh Patullo Footscray
WEST COAST EAGLES
RYAN AMBROSE WEST COAST WAFL
JOEY DEEGAN WEST COAST WAFL
ZANE SUMICH WEST COAST WAFL
LOGAN YOUNG WEST COAST WAFL
DAMON GREAVES EAST PERTH
ANGUS SCHUMACHER EAST PERTH
BRAYDEN AINSWORTH PERTH
COREY BYRNE PERTH
ANGUS DEWAR SUBIACO
STEFAN GIRO SUBIACO
SAM FISHER SWAN DISTRICTS
TOBE WATSON SWAN DISTRICTS
STEVEN MILLER CLAREMONT
AARON BLACK WEST PERTH
TOM BLECHYNDEN SOUTH FREMANTLE
JACKSON RAMSAY EAST PERTH
DECLAN MOUNTFORD CLAREMONT
LUKE MEADOWS WEST PERTH
JAKE FLORENCA SOUTH FREMANTLE
CHAD PEARSON SOUTH FREMANTLE
2022 HDFNL/LVFNL SEASON PREVIEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News