Former Bendigo Pioneers players earn berths on AFL Covid Contingency Lists

A plethora of Bendigo Pioneers graduates have been named on AFL Covid Contingency Lists. 13 ex-Pioneers are spread across eight clubs and they could be promoted to play at AFL level this year. The former Pioneers players named are Carlton: Hugh Hamilton; Collingwood: Lachlan Tardrew, Derek Eggmolesse-Smith, Cobi Maxted; Essendon: Joe Atley, Sam Conforti; Geelong: Cooper Jones; Box Hill Hawks: Fergus Greene; North Melbourne: Marty Hore, Cooper Smith, Bode Stevens; Richmond: Bailey Henderson; West Coast: Angus Schumacher. "It's awesome to see so many players from our region get this chance,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said. "Not only have they continued their good work from NAB League, they've gone to state league clubs and worked really hard. "It's a credit to each and every one of them." Should the number of AFL listed players that are available to be selected for either AFL or state league/second tier matches fall below 30 due to the combined impact of COVID Health and Safety Protocols, normal football injuries and general unavailability, then the club may activate a player from their COVID Contingency List to be available to participate in training sessions only. Should the number of AFL listed players that are available to be selected fall below 28 due to the combined impact of COVID Health and Safety Protocols, normal football injuries and general unavailability, then the club may activate a player from their COVID Contingency List to play in an AFL match. "Over the last two seasons the AFL has put measures in place to best protect the competition, our clubs, players and umpires. While the ongoing pandemic will continue to challenge us, we remain committed to completing the season for supporters in a way that prioritises the health and safety of the wider community," AFL general manager football Brad Scott said. "In a national sport, played across many states and territories, we need to be able to adapt, and adapt quickly to the COVID-19 conditions at any one time at locations where home teams are based, or away teams are travelling to. These guidelines help us achieve that while providing potential opportunities for talented players plying their craft in state league competitions to play football at the elite level. "Through these guidelines, we have worked together with state leagues to ensure minimal impact or disruption to their respective competitions. "Thank you to all each state league, AFL clubs and the AFLPA for their collaboration as we worked through these guidelines. We will continue to make all the necessary decisions to ensure we can deliver all games and all finals for supporters across the country." While Joe Atley, Fergus Greene, Derek Eggmolesse-Smith and Angus Schumacher have already played at AFL level, Hugh Hamilton, Cobi Maxted, Sam Conforti and Cooper Smith are straight out of the Pioneers' system. O'Bree said the teenagers showed great determination to chase their AFL dream after narrowly missing out on selection in last year's AFL national and rookie drafts. "It just shows how important it was that those players got an opportunity at VFL level last year,'' O'Bree said. "A lot of people think that if they go down to Melbourne one or two times and then don't get drafted that it means their AFL dream is over. "It ends when you say it ends. There are so many examples in the AFL of players who have shown commitment, determination and dedication to make it to that next level. "Just because you do a couple of good things in NAB League doesn't mean you're going to get drafted. Some people get through that way, but others need to go through that VFL pathway. "I couldn't be happier for those guys that have made these lists to, potentially, get an opportunity at AFL level." ADELAIDE Luke Partington Glenelg FC Corey Lyons Glenelg FC Sam Durdin Glenelg FC Matthew Allen Glenelg FC Justin Hoskin Central District FC Travis Schiller Central District FC Kyle Presbury Central District FC Billy McCormack Central District FC Malachy Carruthers Sturt FC Daniel Fahey-Sparks Sturt FC Tom Lewis Sturt FC Casey Voss Sturt FC Alex Spina North FC Campbell Combe North FC Harrison Wigg North FC Aaron Young North FC Jay Boyle Crows SANFL Nathan Freeman Crows SANFL Matthew Wright Crows SANFL Isaya McKenzie Crows SANFL BRISBANE Tahj Abberley Brisbane Lions Harry Arnold Brisbane Lions Charlie Bowes Brisbane Lions Wylie Buzza Brisbane Lions Nathan Colenso Brisbane Lions Will Fletcher Brisbane Lions Riley Greene Brisbane Lions Jackson Hille Brisbane Lions Charlie Offermans Brisbane Lions Luke O'Sullivan Brisbane Lions Bruce Reville Brisbane Lions Toby Triffett Brisbane Lions Charlie Thompson Coburg Sam Lowson Coburg Jack Maibaum Coburg Peter McEvoy Coburg Corey Wagner Port Melbourne Paul Hunter Port Melbourne Fletcher Roberts Port Melbourne Harvey Hooper Port Melbourne CARLTON Ned Cahill Carlton VFL Alex Cincotta Carlton VFL Josh Cripps Carlton VFL Ben Crocker Carlton VFL Jesse Glass-Mccasker Carlton VFL Luke Goetz Carlton VFL Hugh Hamilton Carlton VFL David Handley Carlton VFL Will Hayes Carlton VFL Cody Hirst Carlton VFL Tyreece Leiu Carlton VFL Michael Lewis Carlton VFL Zavier Maher Carlton VFL Tom North Carlton VFL Stefan Radovanovic Carlton VFL Oliver Sanders Carlton VFL Cooper Stephens Carlton VFL Joel Trudgeon Carlton VFL Toby Wooller Carlton VFL Matt Shannon Carlton VFL COLLINGWOOD Campbell Hustwaite Collingwood VFL Callan Wellings Collingwood VFL Campbell Lane Collingwood VFL Sam Fowler Collingwood VFL Sam Glover Collingwood VFL Lachlan Tardrew Collingwood VFL Jacob Booth Collingwood VFL Isaac Wallace Collingwood VFL Neville Jetta Collingwood VFL Derek Eggmolesse-Smith Collingwood VFL Patrick Dowling Collingwood VFL Michael Hartley Collingwood VFL Matt Wetering Collingwood VFL Zach Molloy Collingwood VFL Cobi Maxted Collingwood VFL Lachlan McDonnell Collingwood VFL Max Kennedy Collingwood VFL Kaden Schreiber Collingwood VFL Liam Purcell Collingwood VFL Chad Mulvogue Collingwood VFL ESSENDON Dylan Landt Essendon VFL Joe Atley Essendon VFL James Harrold Essendon VFL Ben Archard Essendon VFL Will Golds Essendon VFL James Peters Essendon VFL Shaun McKernan Essendon VFL Sam Conforti Essendon VFL Patrick Bannister Essendon VFL Billy Cootee Essendon VFL Max Simpson Essendon VFL Cam McLeod Essendon VFL Austin Harris Essendon VFL Joel Fitzgerald Essendon VFL Cooper Anderson Essendon VFL Ronald Jnr Fejo Essendon VFL FREMANTLE Wade Derksen Peel Thunder Lachlan Cullen Peel Thunder Tyrone Thorne Peel Thunder Ben Hancock Peel Thunder Traye Bennell Peel Thunder Ty Anderson Peel Thunder Zac Strom South Fremantle Blake Schlensog South Fremantle Jono Marsh East Fremantle Brynn Teakle East Fremantle Tyler Keitel West Perth Noah Pegoraro West Perth Bailey Rogers Claremont Jye Bolton Claremont Ronin O'Connor Claremont Lachlan Delahunty Subiaco Keegan Knott West Perth Hamish Brayshaw East Perth Leigh Kitchin Subiaco Jesse Palmer Swan Districts GOLD COAST Boyd Woodcock Southport Jacob Dawson Southport Max Spencer Southport Jay Lockhart Southport Fraser Thurlow Southport Jacob Townsend Southport Joel Crocker Southport Kwaby Boakye Southport Morgan Ferres GC VFL Riley Stone GC Academy Will Bella GC Academy Ned Stevens GC Academy Jed Foggo GC Academy Brinn Little GC Academy GEELONG Kade Chalcraft Geelong Jye Chalcraft Geelong Thomas Panuccio Geelong Liam Fiore Geelong Jack Mentha Geelong Jackson McLachlan Geelong Marcus Herbert Geelong Thomas Feely Geelong Angus Byrne Geelong Daniel Capiron Geelong Ned Harris Geelong Isaac Wareham Geelong Ben Lloyd Geelong Cooper Jones Geelong Matt Ling Geelong Oliver Tate Geelong Billy Crofts Geelong Ryan Abbott Geelong Tom Gillett Geelong Brett Bewley Geelong GWS GIANTS Bailey Stewart GWS GIANTS VFL William Clark GWS GIANTS VFL Ryan Hebron GWS GIANTS VFL Sam Frost GWS GIANTS VFL Harry Grintell GWS GIANTS VFL Josh Green GWS GIANTS VFL Brodie Romensky GWS GIANTS VFL Jordan Foote GWS GIANTS VFL Angus Baker GWS GIANTS VFL Alex Smout GWS GIANTS VFL Shane Mumford GWS GIANTS VFL Jordan Gallucci WILLIAMSTOWN Joel Ottavi WILLIAMSTOWN James Cousins WILLIAMSTOWN Corey Preston WILLIAMSTOWN Taylin Duman FRANKSTON Josh Begley FRANKSTON Bailey Lambert FRANKSTON Will Fordham FRANKSTON HAWTHORN Damian Mascitti Box Hill Hawks Vincent Adduci Box Hill Hawks Ben Cavarra Box Hill Hawks Hugh Beasley Box Hill Hawks James Blanck Box Hill Hawks Callum Porter Box Hill Hawks Fergus Greene Box Hill Hawks Jaylon Thorpe Box Hill Hawks Ed Phillips Box Hill Hawks Stuart Horner Box Hill Hawks Lachlan Wynd Box Hill Hawks Brady Grey Box Hill Hawks Jordan Cunico Box Hill Hawks Mason De Wit Box Hill Hawks Luis D'Angelo Box Hill Hawks Max Walton Box Hill Hawks Liam Coghlan Box Hill Hawks Charlie Beasley Box Hill Hawks Mitchell Sruk Box Hill Hawks James Parsons Box Hill Hawks MELBOURNE Mitch White Casey Demons James Munro Casey Demons Matthew Buntine Casey Demons Jack Bell Casey Demons Corey Ellison Casey Demons George Grey Casey Demons Miles Shepherd Casey Demons Roan Steele Casey Demons Aiden Quigley Casey Demons Luca Goonan Casey Demons Riley Baldi Casey Demons Josh Smith Casey Demons Bryce Milford Casey Demons Tyler Edwards Casey Demons Jack Lonie Casey Demons David Zaharakis Casey Demons Reece Conca Casey Demons Sam J. Reid Casey Demons Callum Moore Casey Demons Thomas Freeman Casey Demons NORTH MELBOURNE Kade Answerth North Melbourne VFL Josiah Burling North Melbourne VFL Sam Collins North Melbourne VFL Louis Cunningham North Melbourne VFL Youseph Dib North Melbourne VFL Hamish Dick North Melbourne VFL Connor Hinkley North Melbourne VFL Marty Hore North Melbourne VFL Harry Jones North Melbourne VFL Jack Lipscombe North Melbourne VFL Max Mitchell-Russell North Melbourne VFL Hamish Murphy North Melbourne VFL Cooper Smith North Melbourne VFL Bode Stevens North Melbourne VFL Michael Stingel North Melbourne VFL Dylan Stone North Melbourne VFL Dom Tyson North Melbourne VFL Mathew Walker North Melbourne VFL Jack Watkins North Melbourne VFL Alec Wright North Melbourne VFL PORT ADELAIDE Ryan Garthwaite South Adelaide Bryce Gibbs South Adelaide Keegan Brooksby South Adelaide Oscar Clavarino South Adelaide Jay Rantall Norwood Ben Jarvis Norwood Declan Hamilton Norwood Jacob Kennerley Norwood Hamish Hartlett West Adelaide Kaiden Brand West Adelaide Tom Keough West Adelaide Josh Ryan West Adelaide Connor Ballenden Woodville West Torrens Dylan Clark Woodville West Torrens Troy Menzel Woodville West Torrens Daniel Menzel Woodville West Torrens Cameron Sutcliffe PAFC SANFL Trent Burgoyne PAFC SANFL Luke Surman PAFC SANFL Matthew Lobbe PAFC SANFL RICHMOND Tom Brachar Richmond FC VFL Will Bravo Richmond FC VFL Dylan Cook Richmond FC VFL Massimo D'Ambrosio Richmond FC VFL Jackson Davies Richmond FC VFL Fraser Elliot Richmond FC VFL Misilifi Faimalo Richmond FC VFL Bailey Henderson Richmond FC VFL Angus Hicks Richmond FC VFL Lachlan Johnson Richmond FC VFL John Jorgensen Richmond FC VFL Mykelti Lefau Richmond FC VFL Steve Morris Richmond FC VFL Joel Nathan Richmond FC VFL Cam Olden Richmond FC VFL Jack Sexton Richmond FC VFL Lachlan Street Richmond FC VFL Liam Wale-Buxton Richmond FC VFL Tylar Young Richmond FC VFL ST KILDA Darby Hipwell Sandringham Zebras Jacob Lohmann Sandringham Zebras Sam Dunnell Sandringham Zebras Cody Henness Sandringham Zebras Oscar Lewis Sandringham Zebras Tyson Milne Sandringham Zebras Chris Carey Sandringham Zebras Mitch Riordan Sandringham Zebras Goy Lok Sandringham Zebras Fin Bayne Sandringham Zebras Jack McHale Sandringham Zebras Anthony Seaton Sandringham Zebras Oliver Lowe Sandringham Zebras Liam Hayes Sandringham Zebras Nick Hodgson Sandringham Zebras Scott Beilby St Kilda NGA Angus McLennan St Kilda NGA SYDNEY Kyle DUNKLEY Northern Bullants Mutaz EL NOUR Northern Bullants William MITCHELL Northern Bullants Liam PODHJASKI Northern Bullants Nathan COOPER Werribee Ollie HANRAHAN Werribee Shaun MANNAGH Werribee Samuel PAEA Werribee Adam GULDEN Sydney Swans VFL William COLLIS Sydney Swans VFL Nicholas SHIPLEY Sydney Swans VFL Jake BARTHOLOMAEUS Sydney Swans VFL Harry MORRISON Sydney Swans VFL Darcy CORDELL Sydney Swans VFL Nick BREWER Sydney Swans VFL Harry MAGUIRE Sydney Swans VFL Kye PFRENGLE Sydney Swans VFL Max GEDDES Sydney Swans VFL Angus ANDERSON Sydney Swans Academy Will EDWARDS Sydney Swans Academy WESTERN BULLDOGS Ewan McPherson Footscray Nathan Drummond Footscray Lachie Sullivan Footscray Charlie Cormack Footscray Josh Kellet Footscray Austin Hodge Footscray Joel Garner Footscray Joshua Chatfield Footscray Luke Goater Footscray Bailey Van Der Heuvel Footscray Will Lewis Footscray Ned Nichols Footscray Angus Bade Footscray Nayef Hamad Footscray Jamieson Ballentyne Footscray Josh Patullo Footscray WEST COAST EAGLES RYAN AMBROSE WEST COAST WAFL JOEY DEEGAN WEST COAST WAFL ZANE SUMICH WEST COAST WAFL LOGAN YOUNG WEST COAST WAFL DAMON GREAVES EAST PERTH ANGUS SCHUMACHER EAST PERTH BRAYDEN AINSWORTH PERTH COREY BYRNE PERTH ANGUS DEWAR SUBIACO STEFAN GIRO SUBIACO SAM FISHER SWAN DISTRICTS TOBE WATSON SWAN DISTRICTS STEVEN MILLER CLAREMONT AARON BLACK WEST PERTH TOM BLECHYNDEN SOUTH FREMANTLE JACKSON RAMSAY EAST PERTH DECLAN MOUNTFORD CLAREMONT LUKE MEADOWS WEST PERTH JAKE FLORENCA SOUTH FREMANTLE CHAD PEARSON SOUTH FREMANTLE HDFNL: COLBINABBIN LVFNL: BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE HDFNL: ELMORE LVFNL: BRIDGEWATER HDFNL: HEATHCOTE LVFNL: CALIVIL UNITED Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 