news, local-news,

An alleged attack on a pregnant woman inside her home in July 2021 was considered too serious to be dealt with at Bendigo Magistrates Court on Thursday morning. Prosecutor Marcel White said a man defied a restraining order and ignored his bail conditions by going straight to the woman's house, just minutes after being released from police custody following an earlier arrest. Magistrate Sharon McRae said the alleged attack on the woman had been "a serious example of family violence" and the court did not have the power to hand-down long prison sentences. MORE NEWS: Disgraced Catholic Bishop remembrance plaque removed The man had indicated he would plead guilty to the allegations, including that he held his victim at knife-point after forcing his way into her home and lying in wait for her. Police had to physically intervene to stop the man, after the woman's friend called triple-0. "It's clear that but for the police intervention - who knows what could have happened here," she said. "It's not a matter where the accused stopped the behaviour. The only reason the violence did not continue was because the police capsicum sprayed him." The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had a long history of violence and imprisonment, the court heard. "This is a very, very unimpressive record of violence," Magistrate McRae said. "The terrifying nature of this violence and what lead to this... I'm not satisfied it's appropriate for (it to be dealt with) in this court." MORE NEWS: Just under 10,000 COVID-19 cases recorded, another seven deaths In the day leading up to the offences, it's claimed the man had broken the intervention order by going to the woman's house, arguing with her and threatening her with a knife. Police took him into custody and 13 minutes after he was released on bail he called a taxi to take him back to the woman's home. She had left for the night because she feared he would return and he waited until the following day to spring upon her and continue his attack. "It's clear this all happens in one incident over time... every step of the assault it gets worse and worse as time goes on in my view," Magistrate McRae said. She dismissed an application to hear the matter and moved the case to the County Court for June 27. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tara.cosoleto/78752b23-6966-426c-9ce5-97ed6e7a00ed.jpg/r0_281_5184_3210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg