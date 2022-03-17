news, local-news, northern victoria, echuca, campaspe shire, council, adopted

Redevelopment of key public spaces, improvements to public transport and aerodrome upgrades are among the five key priorities for Campaspe Shire identified in its new Advocacy Priorities document. Adopted at its latest meeting, mayor Chrissy Weller said the paperwork would be used to advise governments and decision-makers of Council's advocacy priorities for the next four years. "Local government advocacy is about speaking out on issues that matter to the community and gaining support from decision-makers to achieve positive outcomes," she said. MORE NEWS: Disgraced Catholic Bishop remembrance plaque removed in Maryborough "Given the broad range of advocacy issues of significance to Campaspe, the purpose of the advocacy priorities document is to bring clarity to decision-makers and the community on key local projects and issues we intend to pursue with rigour on behalf of our community." The five targeted advocacy campaigns are: In each instance the document clearly outlines why the campaign is important to the community as well as what we are seeking. The document also recognises the work undertaken by various community organisations to seek government recognition and funding support. OTHER STORIES: "Our advocacy role includes backing local groups with their lobbying efforts, when needed," Cr Weller said.. "We also have listed a number of local and regional challenges where we can raise their profile through ongoing dialogue with government. "Some of these include to secure an affordable water supply for the agricultural sector, maintenance and upgrades to regional roads, increased investment into renewable energy resources, co-location of early childhood education centres, expanding the electric vehicle charging infrastructure network, and access to a quality digital connection." The Advocacy Priorities 2021-2025 document is available on Council's website.

