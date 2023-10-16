KYNETON trainer Charles Cassar kept his stable's momentum going, after masterminding one of the most satisfying wins of his career at Swan Hill on Monday with Viperion.
The six-year-old mare had not raced for 546 days after suffering a tendon injury following her previous start at Sandown in April last year.
It has taken plenty of patience, perseverance and sound management form her trainer to get the daughter of Proisir and Confidante back to the track.
But she showed signs she was ready to perform first-up in an impressive trial performance at Ararat late last month when she finished second behind Fayetta, who debuted with a fourth in a strong maiden at Ballarat on Sunday.
Having only her fourth start, Viperion surprised even her trainer by jumping straight to the front and leading the field into the straight.
Despite being a little wayward over the final stages, the mare was able to hold on gamely for a narrow win over a fast-closing It's Maui's Gold and Miss Stella.
Viperion's win followed that of her stablemate Haesta at Manangatang on Saturday, giving Cassar a perfect three wins from his last three trips to the races.
The 53-year-old could not have been more prouder or satisfied to see the mare make a successful return to racing.
"It's really satisfying for myself and everybody at home because it's been 14 months," he said.
"We had a big opinion of the horse and it's good to get (the maiden) off.
"It was a long straight for her and I haven't seen her out in front in a race before.
"She just got a little bit lost late, but she will learn from that.
"She's still very raw - she's only had four starts. I trained Helvetian out of her mum (Confidante) and he won five (races).
READ MORE:
"It's a great bunch of owners - I'm happy for them."
Viperion had shown enough in her first couple of starts to justify Cassar's opinion of her, highlighted by a pair of placings.
Those placings included a third on debut at Swan Hill, suggesting a bit of an affinity with the spacious circuit.
Given her tendon issues, Cassar said Viperion appreciated the good 3 surface.
"With tendons, you really want a hard, flat deck," he said.
Viperion was ridden by Neil Farley, who also partnered Haesta to victory at Manangatang.
The in-form jockey paid full credit to Cassar and his team at Kyneton
"She came here today in terrific order. She trialled beautifully at Ararat and we thought off that about coming straight to the races and it paid off," he said.
"She bounced good from the gates and I was just happy to go with her.
"She's a horse that has plenty of natural speed.
"The travel was probably a bit too quick for her today; she was sort of on one rein throughout.
"She got a bit tired late, but she held on when it mattered."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.