Viperion makes emotional winning return from injury for Kyneton trainer Charles Cassar

By Kieran Iles
October 16 2023 - 5:24pm
Viperion, ridden by Neil Farley, makes a successful return to racing from a tendon injury at Swan Hill on Monday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos
KYNETON trainer Charles Cassar kept his stable's momentum going, after masterminding one of the most satisfying wins of his career at Swan Hill on Monday with Viperion.

