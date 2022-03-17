Echuca police issue warrant for Leslie Backhaus

news, local-news,

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a person known to frequent Echuca, among other areas. Police have released a photo of Leslie Backhaus in hope someone will recognise him. More news: Ascot home completely gutted after fire rips through property Anyone who sees Backhaus or has information about his whereabouts has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or to make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au. People can also contact Echuca police on 5483 1500.

