news, local-news, news, subscriberonly

A world renowned Buddhist monk is set to travel from Melbourne to speak at the Interfaith Council annual dinner in Bendigo tonight. The Venerable Thich Phuoc Tan OAM has travelled to Bendigo several times and is a fan of the "historical" city and it's architecture and attractions. He had deep connections to some Bendigo residents and has even brought his interstate and overseas guests to the city. At the Interfaith Council Annual dinner, Mr Tan will discuss the unprecedented challenges and impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on his temple and community, and how they used technology to overcome some of those challenges. Read more: Rosalind Park sign installed ahead of Elvis exhibition The honoured monk, who has practised and taught Buddhism for many years, has been in charge of the monks at Quang Minh Temple in Braybrook since 1997, as well as being a spiritual leader and providing retreats and meditations every week for his practising members. Among his many accolades and roles, he was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in 2008 in recognition of his services to the community, and is the Vice President of the World Fellowship of Buddhists. Mr Tan said even though COVID-19 is now almost a thing of the past, it greatly affected his temple over the past two years, particularity because people could not attend the temple in person as they did before. "The word community means you come together, but COVID-19, it's nature is to ask people to stay away from each other," he said. "But now we are in this modern society. We have many means to get together in a way that's not so close to spread the virus." More news: Students shave their heads for a good cause Mr Tan said the temple utilised technology to gather virtually and met over platforms such as zoom and youtube, but also came together in spirit. The highly regarded monk said it's a big responsibility to run a temple because it's not just about looking after the spiritual life of his congregation, it's also about preserving the cultural heritage of his Buddhist community, which come from a migrant and refugee background. All of which, is more difficult to do during a pandemic. "The role of a temple is both a spiritual centre and also a community centre," Mr Tan said. He said offering his members the same accessibility to the temple and feelings of connectedness they had prior to COVID-19, through technology, was the key to their success. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/48e32faa-617c-4d5b-90cd-ac59980a32b1.jpg/r0_60_650_427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg