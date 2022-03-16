NPL: Caroline Springs, St Albans test Bendigo City FC juniors

news, local-news,

Bendigo City FC juniors had a testing weekend against Caroline Springs George Cross FC. City FC hosted George Cross on Monday for the round seven of NPL pre-qualification matches at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve during the Labour Day long weekend. The under-15 squad had a tough task against a second on the ladder George Cross FC squad that's only dropped one game so far during the pre-qualification series. The visitors didn't hold back at all, scoring five goals in the first half - C. Fruci (2), J. Papadopoulos (4), R. Hampton (9), C. Fruci (11) and J. Papadopoulos (24). After the half-time break George Cross FC kept the pressure on City with another three goals from M. Samaras (50), C. Fruci (59) and J. Papadopoulos (64) to secure their sixth win of the season, final scores 0-8. Sport news: The under-16s put on a strong effort but were unable to match the might of their opponents who started the game off with a pair of goals in the first half from A. Hailu (8) and L. Beale (31). CIty FC returned to the field in the second half with strong defensive pressure to deny George Cross FC any more goals. William Harding (63) put a goal on the board for City FC in the later part of the match, however, it wasn't enough to topple the visitors' 1-2 lead. The under-18s started out with the opening goal of the match from Samuel Pitson (7), however, Geroge Cross FC responded quickly with goals from C. Cutajar (13), B. Beyong (18) and J. Mahindo (37). City FC were unable to score again, meanwhile their opponents scored three more from J. Mahindo (54, 84) and a penalty from E. Smajic (68) to win the match 1-6. The under-14s match was forfeited. Two days earlier City FC also hosted St Albans FC for round six. City FC returns to the pitch this weekend for the round eight series of matches against Geelong North Warriors FC. The season 2022 season proper commences later this year on the weekend of May 1.

