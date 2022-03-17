news, property, 172 Retreat Road, Spring Gully, Bendigo, central Victoria, four bedrooms, 1417sqm, La Trobe University, First National Tweed Sutherland

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $900,000 - $990,000 AGENT: First National Tweed Sutherland PHONE: Matt Leonard on 0418 502 633 and Bridget Hill on 03 5440 9500 It's the first time on the market for this wonderful custom-built home at Spring Gully. Selling agents Matt and Bridget of First National Tweed Sutherland said the home was built in 1980. "It is still occupied by the original owners, and it has been updated over time including new kitchen and bathrooms." Among the home's excellent features are soaring vaulted ceilings, clerestory windows and self-insulating solid brick. There are three light-filled living areas including sunken lounge, central family zone and a spacious rumpus. Love the new kitchen, with its stainless steel appliances, gloss-white cabinets and drawers galore. More features throughout include wall oven, walk-in pantry, separate study, fitted robes and ensuite. The property has established gardens, secure parking, enclosed alfresco and a salt-chlorinated in-ground pool. A treasured home near Spring Gully school, café, walking tracks, sports complex and La Trobe University. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/b5ad59a3-0280-4f6b-801c-495cab3523d3.jpg/r0_152_3000_1847_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg