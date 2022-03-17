news, property, 1161 Calder Alternate Highway, Lockwood, Bendigo, Maldon, modern home, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 4.45 hectares

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 3 Expressions of interest invited AGENT: McKean McGregor PHONE: Drew Stratton on 0414 576 371 INSPECT: By appointment This is a rare lifestyle opportunity where resort-style living and self-employment are combined with ease. On 4.45 hectares, the offering includes a high-end residence as well as stylish pool house and infrastructure to suit a small to medium enterprise. Beyond the home's grand entrance is a spacious open-concept living space with raked ceiling and wall-to-wall glazing. The pool house measures about 13.5 x 4.7 metres with its own living zone, kitchen, bar fridge and built-in barbecue. Commercial-quality infrastructure is accessed via a separate driveway which leads to a 34 x 12.7-metre shed. Ideal for industries such as transport and delivery, the shed has a concrete apron as well as four sliding doors, high-span access and three-phase power. Attached to the shed is a workspace with reception, office, bathroom and kitchen. In addition, about 9300 square metres of hardstand. This unique and versatile property is just 20 minutes from Bendigo CBD, 10 minutes from Kangaroo Flat, and 80 minutes from Melbourne Airport. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

