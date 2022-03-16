NBL1: Bendigo Braves add Jake Lloyd to roster

news, local-news,

Bendigo Braves men have announced their first signing of the 2022 NBL1 South season. After several seasons with the Braves across multiple age groups, Jake Lloyd is back on deck. Lloyd, 24, will join the "new-look" squad under the guidance of coach Stephen Black who said the 193m forward would play a key role with the team. "Jake is a long, athletic player who can do a lot of different things on the court that will complement the way we want to play," he said. "He has shown himself to be a natural leader over the pre-season and will have a great opportunity to showcase his talents this year." Basketball news: Lloyd averaged almost five points a game in the COVID-19 interrupted 2021 season. Braves start the much-anticipated 2022 NBL1 South season on April 23 on the road for a clash against Keilor Thunder. The first home game of the season will come the following week when they host the Geelong Supercats at the Bendigo Stadium on Sunday May 1. The following week they are back at home and will host arch rivals Ballarat on Saturday May 7. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/c4f97043-778c-4378-9fc5-9871edbd7923.jpg/r9_190_3713_2283_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg