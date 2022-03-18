Inglewood to host gathering of farming women

news, local-news,

Having been delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Inglewood Women On Farms Gathering will finally take place next weekend. About 70 women from all over Victoria are expected to attend the event which is seen as a chance for rural women to come together and enjoy themselves. The three-day gathering, which starts on Friday, March 25, will include workshops on diverse topics such as health and wellbeing, farm diversity and culture and craft. More news: Two-vehicle crash in Golden Gully blocks part of Woodward Road Most of the activities occur in and around the Inglewood Town Hall hub and kicks off Friday with a pop-up market from 1pm showcasing Loddon producers. Later that evening will be the official welcoming dinner at St Mary's Primary School with Member for Ripon Louise Staley speaking and a performance of Filipino traditional dancing from residents of Pyramid Hill. Saturday morning features workshops and guest speakers followed by tours around the local area in the afternoon taking in historic towns, agricultural enterprises, artistic and cultural experiences. The highlight of the weekend is the 'Boots 'n' Babes' dinner at the Inglewood Town Hall, where guests can dance in their good boots or gumboots and view a fashion parade. Sunday includes an Ecumenical church service at St Augustines in Inglewood followed by a meeting at the Inglewood Town Hall for the final main inspirational speakers. Inglewood Women On Farms Gathering Committee secretary Jenny Hosking said the gathering takes place every year at a different venue. "It was in Port Fairy last year," she said. "Inglewood was supposed to have it two years but then COVID hit and it kept being put off but now it's finally here." Other news: Ascot home gutted by fire Ms Hosking said the gathering would be a great way to showcase the Loddon region. "It's a way to promote you area and for the ladies to get together and enjoy themselves," she said. "They often come back to the areas they visited and bring their husbands so it's a great benefit to the region." The Women On Farms Gathering this year is 'Revitalised' and will be held from Friday to Sunday, March 25-27. Registrations close on Monday, March 21. For details, go to facebook.com/WomenOnFarms

