SHEFFIELD SHIELD: Murphy bags four wickets for Vics; Seymour out for 10

TODD Murphy has grasped his chance with the ball for Victoria in his second Sheffield Shield game. Murphy - a 2018 premiership player with Sandhurst in the BDCA - spun his way to four wickets in the first innings of Victoria's clash against Tasmania at the Junction Oval. Having taken three wickets on the opening day on Tuesday, Murphy added a fourth on day two to finish with 4-98 off 29 overs. READ MORE: Murphy savours a summer of learning from the best Murphy dismissed Tim Ward (bowled), Caleb Jewell (stumped), Matthew Wade (caught) - the first three wickets of the Tasmanian innings - and Tom Rogers (caught). Tasmania was all out for 355. READ MORE: Victorian rookie-contracted cricketer 'hungry' to improve in 2021-22 season The Victorian team also featured another former BDCA player in recalled opening batsman James Seymour. Seymour was dismissed for 10 shortly after the lunch break when trapped lbw by former Australian bowler Jackson Bird.

