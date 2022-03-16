Almost 900 fox scalps collected in Bendigo

news, local-news,

The fox bounty collection in Bendigo on Tuesday proved bountiful with almost 900 scalps handed in. In total, 892 fox scalps from 17 participants were collected at the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning site in Epsom. Each fox scalp attracts a $10 reward for the bounty hunters. More news: Stolen landrover crashes in Elphinstone Even though it may sound like an impressive number, the 892 scalps is actually a lot less than the 1059 fox scalps brought in from 21 participants in Bendigo for the same time last year. Agriculture Victoria biosecurity manager for established invasive animals Jason Wishart said variations between seasons and collections was often related to hunter participation and fluctuating fox populations. "Fox populations can fluctuate according to seasonal conditions, diseases and parasites, habitat disruption, food abundance and the effectiveness of control programs," Mr Wishart said. "Foxes are well established throughout Victoria and are beyond eradication from the state, meaning ongoing management is required to mitigate their impacts. "Foxes are an elusive species and it is difficult to determine whether numbers are on the rise. "However, seasonal conditions have been favourable for fox populations." Agriculture Victoria encourages landholders to work together to undertake integrated control programs to keep their populations low. Effective fox management requires a coordinated approach implemented at landscape scale and supported by integrated control techniques, such as: baiting, trapping, exclusion fencing and shooting. OTHER STORIES: In Victoria last year, some 69,915 fox scalps and 309 wild dog body parts were collected from 1136 hunters. The fox and wild dog bounty will run until the end of October 2022, consistent with previous years. Visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/bounty to find out more or call the Customer Service Centre on 136 186. The next collection date for fox scalps in Bendigo is Monday, April 11.

