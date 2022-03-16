news, local-news, news, schools, education, lockwood primary school, upgrades, state government, maree edwards

A building company has been chosen to take on long-awaited refurbishments at Lockwood Primary School. Melbourne-based City Living Property Services Pty Ltd has been announced to take on the task of upgrading student amenities on campus. The $285,120 project will see a new female toilet block in the main school building to improve student amenity, cleanliness and hygiene. MORE NEWS: Two-vehicle crash in Golden Gully blocks part of Woodward Road This upgrade is one of the 1700 projects funded by the state government's Minor Capital Works fund in the last seven years. "Every student should have a great school, no matter where they live. That's why we're investing in hundreds of small but important projects that will make a big difference for schools and create jobs for Victorians," Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said. "We're making sure that our schools have the best facilities, our classrooms have the best teachers and that every child is given every chance to succeed." These projects have created 13,500 jobs in construction and associated industries. OTHER STORIES: Projects through the Minor Capital Works Fund will be progressively delivered with all projects to be completed by the end of 2022. The Victorian Budget 2021/22 invests $20 million in the Minor Capital Works Fund to improve learning spaces as well as the condition and character of schools. More than 300 Victorian government schools have been allocated funding to fast-track priority projects under the Minor Capital Works Fund to improve learning environments as well as the condition and character of schools. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

