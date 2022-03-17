news, property, 60 Honeysuckle Street, Bendigo, central Victoria, renovated home, three bedroms, city fringe, Team Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 1 Cars 2 Under Offer LAND: 462sqm AGENT: Team Real Estate PHONE: Linda Currie on 0438 381 900 INSPECT: By appointment A brisk walk from the heart of Bendigo city, this charming home has undergone a thorough renovation. The home is nicely elevated on a manageable allotment measuring about 462 square metres with a double auto-garage and drive-through access. Inside you will find a separate lounge as well as open-plan family dining with a sparkling new kitchen. All three bedrooms have fitted robes, and the renovated bathroom includes separate bath and shower. New flooring, fresh paintwork, stainless steel cooking appliances, matching dishwasher, and a space-saving Euro-laundry are further features. The front balcony is a lovely place to sit and overlook the street. Extensive timber decking in the back yard is ideal for privacy and large-scale gatherings. The property has garden terracing, secure fencing and additional onsite parking. A real charmer on the city fringe with nearby schools, cafes, supermarket, St John of God Bendigo Hospital, public transport and major tourist attractions. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/6589b802-3985-4a51-89c4-c7e236c4b3c0.jpg/r0_515_2487_1920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg