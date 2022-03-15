news, local-news,

Applications for the Leadership in Rabbit Control Course are now open. The award-winning team from VRAN, along with a host of experts, will help applicants co-ordinate community-led action for more sustainable and effective rabbit management results. The free program will run in Macedon from May 16-18. There are only 20 spots available in the course and applications close on March 25. To apply, visit vran.com.au or contact Heidi Kleinert at heidi.kleinert@agriculture.vic.gov.au or 0472 877 472.

