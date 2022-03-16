When and where you can watch this weekend's BDCA finals action| FIXTURE
WHEN and where you can catch this weekend's Bendigo District Cricket Association senior and junior semi-finals, as well as the women's grand final.
FIRST XI:
Strathdale-Maristians v Strathfieldsaye - noon Saturday at Bell Oval.
Bendigo United v Eaglehawk - noon Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
............................................
SECOND XI:
Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo United - noon Saturday at Weeroona Oval.
Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat - noon Saturday at Wade Street.
............................................
THIRD XI:
Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo United - 10am Saturday at Tannery Lane.
White Hills v Sandhurst - 10am Saturday at Scott Street.
............................................
UNDER-18s:
Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo - 5.30pm Friday at Canterbury Park.
Bendigo United v Strathfieldsaye - 5.30pm Friday at QEO.
............................................
FOURTH XI:
Strathdale-Maristians v Sandhurst - 1.30pm Saturday at Beischer Park.
Bendigo United v Kangaroo Flat - 1.30pm Saturday at Shadforth Park.
............................................
WOMEN'S:
Grand final
Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat - 10am Sunday at Club Court.
............................................
UNDER-16A:
Bendigo United v Strathfieldsaye - 8.45am Saturday at Ewing Park.
Huntly-North Epsom v Strathdale-Maristians - 8.45am Saturday at California Gully Oval.
............................................
UNDER-16B:
Strathfieldsaye Jets v White Hills - 8.45am Saturday at Tannery Lane.
Bendigo v Sandhurst - 8.45am Saturday at Shadforth Park.
............................................
UNDER-14A:
Strathdale-Maristians Suns v Maiden Gully - 8.45am Saturday at Beischer Park.
Strathfieldsaye Blue v Bendigo United - 8.45am Saturday at Strathfieldsaye Primary School.
............................................
UNDER-14B:
Huntly-North Epsom v White Hills - 8.45am Saturday at Weeroona College.
Strathfieldsaye v Marong - 8.45am Saturday at Club Court.
............................................
UNDER-12A:
Maiden Gully v Bendigo United - 9.30am Sunday at Maiden Gully Oval.
Strathdale-Maristians Blue v Strathfieldsaye Yellow - 9.30am Sunday at Strathdale Park.
............................................
UNDER-12B:
Grand final
Strathdale-Maristians v White Hills - 9.30am Sunday at Strathdale Park.
............................................
Preliminary finals will also be played in some divisions on Sunday featuring the loser of the 1st vs 2nd semi-final against the winner of the 3rd vs 4th semi-final.
Preliminary finals will be played in the first XI, second XI, third XI, under-16A, under-16B, under-14A and under-14B competitions.
