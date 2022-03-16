When and where you can watch this weekend's BDCA finals action| FIXTURE

sport, cricket, bdca, finals, fixture, schedule, bendigoi, district, cricket, association

BENDIGO ADDY CRICKET HQ WHEN and where you can catch this weekend's Bendigo District Cricket Association senior and junior semi-finals, as well as the women's grand final. FIRST XI: Strathdale-Maristians v Strathfieldsaye - noon Saturday at Bell Oval. Bendigo United v Eaglehawk - noon Saturday at Harry Trott Oval. ............................................ SECOND XI: Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo United - noon Saturday at Weeroona Oval. Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat - noon Saturday at Wade Street. ............................................ THIRD XI: Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo United - 10am Saturday at Tannery Lane. White Hills v Sandhurst - 10am Saturday at Scott Street. ............................................ UNDER-18s: Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo - 5.30pm Friday at Canterbury Park. Bendigo United v Strathfieldsaye - 5.30pm Friday at QEO. ............................................ FOURTH XI: Strathdale-Maristians v Sandhurst - 1.30pm Saturday at Beischer Park. Bendigo United v Kangaroo Flat - 1.30pm Saturday at Shadforth Park. ............................................ WOMEN'S: Grand final Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat - 10am Sunday at Club Court. ............................................ UNDER-16A: Bendigo United v Strathfieldsaye - 8.45am Saturday at Ewing Park. Huntly-North Epsom v Strathdale-Maristians - 8.45am Saturday at California Gully Oval. ............................................ UNDER-16B: Strathfieldsaye Jets v White Hills - 8.45am Saturday at Tannery Lane. Bendigo v Sandhurst - 8.45am Saturday at Shadforth Park. ............................................ UNDER-14A: Strathdale-Maristians Suns v Maiden Gully - 8.45am Saturday at Beischer Park. Strathfieldsaye Blue v Bendigo United - 8.45am Saturday at Strathfieldsaye Primary School. ............................................ UNDER-14B: Huntly-North Epsom v White Hills - 8.45am Saturday at Weeroona College. Strathfieldsaye v Marong - 8.45am Saturday at Club Court. ............................................ UNDER-12A: Maiden Gully v Bendigo United - 9.30am Sunday at Maiden Gully Oval. Strathdale-Maristians Blue v Strathfieldsaye Yellow - 9.30am Sunday at Strathdale Park. ............................................ UNDER-12B: Grand final Strathdale-Maristians v White Hills - 9.30am Sunday at Strathdale Park. ............................................ Preliminary finals will also be played in some divisions on Sunday featuring the loser of the 1st vs 2nd semi-final against the winner of the 3rd vs 4th semi-final. Preliminary finals will be played in the first XI, second XI, third XI, under-16A, under-16B, under-14A and under-14B competitions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

