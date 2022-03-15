NBL1: Kelly Wilson back on court with the Bendigo Braves

news, local-news,

Bendigo Braves women have kicked off their 2022 signings by securing one of the country's best players. Championship player Kelly Wilson is returning to the court for the Braves in the upcoming NBL1 South Conference season. "Kelly has not only been one of the best, most storied, and winningest point guards in the history of Australian basketball, but her name has been synonymous with Bendigo basketball and the success we've had at the elite level here," Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov said. "She's thoughtful, a joy to work with, and is first-class on and off the court." Sport news: Wilson was only on court for a few games during the 2021 COVID-19 interrupted season, but had no problems showing her skill in the matches she played - averaging 15.5 points and 8.5 assists per game. "Her leadership, basketball IQ, and embodiment of winning habits will be a massive asset to our team and will enhance the quality of everything we do," Alabakov said. Before Wilson gets back to business with the Braves, the 38-year-old is about to embark on a heated WNBL finals series with the Canberra Capitals who are in contention to win their 10th championship. During the 2021-22 season Wilson also reached a historic milestone - the first player to reach 400 games. Braves start the much-anticipated 2022 NBL1 South season on April 23 on the road for a clash against Keilor Thunder. The first home game of the season will come the following week when they host the Geelong Supercats at the Bendigo Stadium on Sunday May 1. The following week they are back at home and will host arch rivals Ballarat on Saturday May 7. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/c9065b92-e6d7-4363-a1f2-0f19254f248c.jpg/r0_99_793_547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg