Kookaburra Kids Defence program set for Bendigo

A national program supporting defence children is coming to Bendigo as part of a regional expansion made possible by a $13.7 million investment from the federal government. With programs across the country and more than 2,000 registered clients, Kookaburra Kids provides tailored support to children from families with mental illnesses. While the program is open to all children, there is a particular focus on supporting children of veterans and Defence personnel. OTHER STORIES: Kookaburra Kids chief executive Chris Giles said the program expansion will provide crucial support for regional children. "When we're dealing with a cohort of kids where there is such a broad spread of locations," he said, "you can't underestimate how many programs are missing for kids in regions. Mr Giles said being able to expand to the regions means children from Defence families could follow the program wherever they are. "One of the biggest benefits in expanding our defence kids program across the country is the benefit of consistency," he said, "and we've been able to provide that through Kookaburra Kids, and that shouldn't just be in metro areas." "Kids and defence families are living all over the country, so we need to make sure our services are there too." OTHER NEWS: More Japanese encephalitis detected in Campaspe, Loddon and Gannawarra shire piggeries The expansion will see Kookaburra Kids programs in regional areas including Wagga Wagga, Albury/Wodonga, the Mornington Peninsula, Bendigo, Ballarat, and Geelong. For the first time, services will also be available for children in north and south Tasmania. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the expansion was vital for Defence families. "The Kookaburra Kids Defence Kids program helps kids to manage these challenges, and brings them together with others facing similar experiences," he said. "We want to give our Defence kids as much support as possible and give our veterans and Defence members the confidence that their families are well looked after. The extension of this program will ensure just that." The funding comes two weeks before the federal Budget 2022-2023, which will be followed by an election dominated by questions of national security. The move forms part of a string of Defence spending by the federal government recently, including a $38 billion dollar commitment to growing the Defence workforce by 18,500 personnel by 2040. The Kookaburra Kids program is estimated to be up and running in Bendigo within the next 12 months.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/1a806d64-37b2-44b4-9a36-2cf2fc8cb40c.jpeg/r0_26_750_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg