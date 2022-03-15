Lifeline and Bendigo Bank staff raise over 10k during walkathon

news, local-news,

Bendigo Bank representatives and Lifeline Central Victoria and Mallee members have raised more than $10,000 during their mental health walkathon. Aiming for an initial goal of $7,500, LLCVM executive officer Lisa Renato said the money will now be used to help cover the cost of putting three volunteers through accredited training. For each accredited volunteer, Lifeline can answer on average an additional 288 calls each year. More news: The walkathon ran on Sunday, March 6 which saw the team walk from Lake Weeroona to Axedale. "It was really amazing to see everyone involved," Ms Renato said. "It took us about four hours and it was really great because we were chatting with so many different people along the way about the work that Lifeline is doing." The Axedale Tavern also donated 40 per cent of every meal to the cause. "There was a lot of thirsty and hungry people by the time we finished the walk and of course they donated 40 per cent of meals so there was probably 50 or 60 people having lunch there which was great," Ms Renato said. Ms Renato said the money raised was vital to the organisation. "This will mean that we can now train three volunteers and that will mean that we can answer many other calls to the centre," she said. "That's huge and makes a lifechanging difference. More news: "We initially wanted to raise enough money to recruit and train two new volunteers so to raise this much is amazing. "There was only 15 of us walking the whole way so to raise more than $10,000 is such a good result and it is just so wonderful." To contact Lifeline call 13 11 14.

