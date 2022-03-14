news, local-news,

Bendigo's Julie Loomes has always liked being a bit different. "I like doing things you're not supposed to do," she said.` "You always hear women are not supposed to do this or not supposed to do that." If that 'not supposed to' includes collecting and tinkering with old cars, than Julie has it covered. She has about eight cars in her collection but her pride and joy at the moment is a 1928 A-Model Ford Tudor which she will be driving to the Rich River Rod Run in Echuca-Moama this weekend. Julie has owned the car for about three years, having bought it online from its owner in Port Fairy. "When I was a kid we had an A-Model Ford and I always wanted one for the grandkids to sit in," she said. "I had an A-Model stocky but with (classic car) restrictions on seatbelts I couldn't put the grandkids in it." The A-Model Tudor doesn't have such restrictions, coming with a 350 Chev V8 engine and a Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission. "The reason it's not a Ford engine is Chev engines are easy to fix and you can get parts for them anywhere," Julie said. Julie's love of old cars started young. "Dad was always tinkering with cars and I would go out to the shed and help him," she said. In 1983 Julie bought a 1956 blue Chevrolet (which she still owns) and she caught the collector's bug from there. When asked what is it about old cars she likes, Julie points to a Hyundai Elantra parked on the street and says, "You tell me". "Take a look at that and the have a look at this," Julie said, pointing back to her 1928 Tudor. "There's no shapes to them (modern cars). This is built well and it drives beautifully. "And I admire Henry Ford. He was brilliant in how he did it all. The wooden frames for his cars were the wood from the packing cases that parts were brought to him in. He recycled everything." Julie bought the Tudor in the exact condition it is now. "It was just a case of sit you bum in the seat and drive," she said. Julie has only had to a do a bit of tinkering with the car to ensure it keeps purring along nicely. And it is Julie who does the tinkering, as her husband Mick can attest to. "She's a good mechanic," Mick said. "I've seen her strip engines down and put them back together." "I drive, he sits in the passenger seat," Julie said. Julie tries to get the Tudor out for a run once a week and her grandkids love it. "One of them gets out one of those Hot Wheels toy cars and says: 'Nanny's hot rod'," Julie said. "Another one used to get upset and cry a lot and we put him in the car and he has the biggest smile on his face." Julie will be driving the Tudor to the Rich River Rod Run in Echuca-Moama this weekend. A record 220 classic and modified vehicles are entered for a run to Mathoura on Saturday and a cruise around the Echuca precinct later that evening. A show 'n' shine will be held in Moama on the Sunday in what Julie says is a great atmosphere for car enthusiasts. "it's held every two years and I've been going a long time now," Julie said of the rod run. "It's just a good catch-up with friends to have everyone around and see new cars on the road." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/0ba599c9-c04d-47e3-9ca3-8a43551923f5.jpg/r0_334_4492_2872_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg