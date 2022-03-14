news, local-news,

Victoria's fox and wild dog bounty collections are back on for 2022. Collection centres will operate across the state in line with COVIDSafe requirements, including Bendigo where fox scalps will be collected tomorrow. Agriculture Victoria Biosecurity Manager Jason Wishart said eligible participants could submit entire fox scalps for a $10 reward and entire wild dog body parts for a $120 reward during scheduled collection times. Other news: Events planned for Bendigo give accommodation venues hope for optimism in 2022 "Hunters should visit the Agriculture Victoria website to refresh their knowledge of the terms and conditions of the bounty and to ensure the pieces they submit are acceptable." Mr Wishart said. More than 940,000 fox scalps and 4200 wild dog body parts have been collected in Victoria since the fox and wild dog bounty was introduced in 2011. "In 2021 alone, some 69,915 fox scalps and 309 wild dog body parts were collected from 1136 hunters," Mr Wishart said. "We achieved this last year despite reduced mobility and temporary pauses in collections due to COVID-19 restrictions. "Although the numbers are lower than achieved in years before the pandemic, it was still a tremendous effort by our Victorian community." Foxes and wild dogs are 'declared' established pest animals in Victoria and require ongoing management by all private and public land managers. They cannot be eradicated from the state and require ongoing management by all public and private landowners. More news: Petrol prices hit $2 per litre across Bendigo Mr Wishart said the most effective programs took an integrated approach using a range of control options such as baiting, shooting, fencing and trapping. "Foxes and wild dogs can have a significant impact on the profitability and productivity of Victoria's livestock sector and are detrimental to our native wildlife and landscape." The bounty will run until the end of October 2022, consistent with previous years. Visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/bounty to find out more or call the Customer Service Centre on 136 186. The collection centre for Bendigo - foxes only - is at the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) on the corner of Midland Highway and Taylor Street, Epsom between the hours of 10.30am and 12.30am. The collection dates are as follows: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/ee8e2e27-c45a-43d7-8148-3ecb213fba9f.jpeg/r0_193_5200_3131_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg