news, local-news,

A MAN has escaped injury after crashing his car following a suspected medial incident on Sunday afternoon. Police noticed the man travelling at a low speed on the south-bound lanes of the Calder Highway at about 1.20pm. Senior Constable Andrew Loricco said the 53-year-old driver had suspected medical incident, related to diabetes. After slowing his car down, the man crashed into a barrier. He was not injured. More news: "He was assisted by police members until ambulance crews arrived," Senior Constable Loricco said. "The police saw vehicle driving at a low speed before it crashed. "If someone is suffering low blood sugar, it can be significantly impairing. So it was very fortunate this crash resulted in the man not being hurt." One of the south-bound lanes on the Calder Highway was blocked for about 30 minutes while the scene was cleared. The man was taken to Bendigo hospital by road ambulance. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/e2dc54eb-6755-4154-99ec-e1d3446dce22.jpg/r2_199_3887_2394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg