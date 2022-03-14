Graphic design legend Ken Cato the subject of Lyndon Jolley's Archibald Prize entry
A PHOTOCOPIER technician who found a use for old toner ink has entered a portrait in Australia's famed Archibald Prize.
Lyndon Jolley created a paint using toner ink and BondCrete cement to create a portrait of well-known Australian graphic designer Ken Cato.
"Whenever we take photocopiers to be recycled, they are taken off by a claw," he said. "When it crushed the copier I saw all this toner float off it and was thinking 'that is an environmental disaster'.
"I wanted to see if I could use it, so I asked my boss to take some old toner cartridges and tried different ways to use it. With the BondCrete it makes an acrylic-type paint that I call tonercrylic. To make it I have to start from scratch."
Mr Jolley, who is a photocopier technician by day, spent six months on the portrait after a chance meeting with Mr Cato.
"I installed a copier at his office and didn't realise who he was. He was really familiar but it didn't click until we left, which is good, I probably would have made more of a fool of myself.
"I was a graphic designer for 12 years until being in front of a computer gave me RSI. But I learned all about Ken Cato at university. He was like a graphic design god and someone I really looked up to.
"Two years ago I did a short art course with Joy Tatt in Bendigo. After I stopped graphic designing I became a photocopier technician but I also wanted to get back into art. I learned a lot in 12 months."
Mr Cato is behind some of Australia's best known logos including the Australian Made, Qantas and Commonwealth Bank designs.
"I showed him some drawings I did using Pan Pastels and he was impressed with some of drawings," Mr Jolley said. "So I drew a PanPastel portrait of him to show I was capable and he was interested.
"When I set it up for him to view and he came in, the first thing he said was 'oh wow'," Mr Jolley said. "Working full-time, it was hard to get time to work on it.
"It is my first time applying for the Archibald, the first time I have ever painted with toner (besides testing it) and my first time painting a portrait.
"I wanted to paint Ken because with him being so prolific in graphic design, I thought it would be perfect for the Archibald. It's perfect that I have used that toner mix, that I am a graphic designer and he is my graphic design idol. If it gets in, I think really think Ken deserves the spotlight again."
