news, local-news,

A PHOTOCOPIER technician who found a use for old toner ink has entered a portrait in Australia's famed Archibald Prize. Lyndon Jolley created a paint using toner ink and BondCrete cement to create a portrait of well-known Australian graphic designer Ken Cato. "Whenever we take photocopiers to be recycled, they are taken off by a claw," he said. "When it crushed the copier I saw all this toner float off it and was thinking 'that is an environmental disaster'. More news: Goldfields' world heritage bid still hopeful on funds to develop master plan "I wanted to see if I could use it, so I asked my boss to take some old toner cartridges and tried different ways to use it. With the BondCrete it makes an acrylic-type paint that I call tonercrylic. To make it I have to start from scratch." Mr Jolley, who is a photocopier technician by day, spent six months on the portrait after a chance meeting with Mr Cato. "I installed a copier at his office and didn't realise who he was. He was really familiar but it didn't click until we left, which is good, I probably would have made more of a fool of myself. "I was a graphic designer for 12 years until being in front of a computer gave me RSI. But I learned all about Ken Cato at university. He was like a graphic design god and someone I really looked up to. "Two years ago I did a short art course with Joy Tatt in Bendigo. After I stopped graphic designing I became a photocopier technician but I also wanted to get back into art. I learned a lot in 12 months." More news: Gallery entrance is all shook up ahead of Elvis exhibition Mr Cato is behind some of Australia's best known logos including the Australian Made, Qantas and Commonwealth Bank designs. "I showed him some drawings I did using Pan Pastels and he was impressed with some of drawings," Mr Jolley said. "So I drew a PanPastel portrait of him to show I was capable and he was interested. "When I set it up for him to view and he came in, the first thing he said was 'oh wow'," Mr Jolley said. "Working full-time, it was hard to get time to work on it. "It is my first time applying for the Archibald, the first time I have ever painted with toner (besides testing it) and my first time painting a portrait. "I wanted to paint Ken because with him being so prolific in graphic design, I thought it would be perfect for the Archibald. It's perfect that I have used that toner mix, that I am a graphic designer and he is my graphic design idol. If it gets in, I think really think Ken deserves the spotlight again." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/065e7753-d778-417c-a3f3-fd57a433616c.jpg/r0_255_4928_3039_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg