LARGE crowds flocked to the apple centre of Victoria on Saturday for the annual Applefest. Harcourt Applefest saw more than 40 stalls set up shop and offer apple-based pies, muffins, cider and condiments. This year saw Phillip and Ruth Hay named King Jonathan and Lady William - the royal heads of Applefest. Applefest president George Milford said most of the town visited the festival. Read more: "People live in their own little bubbles but they come out for the Applefest, it's great fun for everybody," he said. Mr Milford said the 2021 event was reduced due to COVID restriction but that 2022 was back at full speed. "We didn't miss out last year but it was called the 'Paired Down Applefest'," he said. "We only had 17 stalls (in 2021) but have more than doubled that year. There is great enthusiasm everywhere. "We had a new initiative with the apple pie and baking competition where the judges were mic'd-up. The crowd was really paying attention to judges' tips and comments. "There was also a massive response this year from CWA. They were not only busy but brought seven different branches from CWA central Vic and stirred up interest in their Associated Country Women of the World initiative, which this year focused on Malaysia." Read more: Petrol prices hit $2 per litre across Bendigo Mr Milford said producers were eager to show their fare with weather conditions allowing for a bountiful crop. "The last four years of climatic conditions has been just ideal," he said. "The La Nina effect has helped to save orchards from frost and hail and provide water at right time in growing season."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/83ea21ad-eaf1-458e-be7c-74b2231f050d.jpg/r421_490_4032_2530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg