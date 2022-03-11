National cabinet agrees to ease close contact rules

news, local-news, bendigo, news, covid, restrictions, isolation

CLOSE contact rules are set to be eased nationwide after national cabinet agreed to relaxing isolation requirements on Friday evening. A formal statement is yet to be released by the federal government, however sources say states and territories have agreed to remove quarantine requirements from all close contacts "as soon as possible". More news: Bendigo Police plead for caution following fatal collision as state-wide operation kicks off Health expert panel AHPCC will be urgently advising states and territories on the practicalities of removing the quarantine requirements, and whether voluntary isolation is a suitable replacement for mild illness PCR testing. According to government sources, national cabinet also agreed to transition away from mandatory PCR testing for mild illness. The move was pre-empted by health minister Greg Hunt's suggestion last month that removing the isolation requirements was imminent. "It has worked well with those in critical sectors to ensure there's adequate workforce, so there is that capacity," he said. Read more: Bendigo Chinese Association needs more volunteers for Easter festivities Two weeks ago, the Victorian government ditched the majority of COVID restrictions after premier Daniel Andrews announced the state was past the peak of Omicron. The state government is yet to confirm when the changes will come into effect. More to come.

