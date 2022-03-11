Big guns tumble in Bendigo Pro Tour quarter-finals

sport, local-sport, tennis, Bendigo, Pro Tour

The Bendigo Pro Tour men's event was turned on its head on an eventful quarter-final day on Friday. The event's first and second seed both failed to make the semi-finals, leaving third seed Dane Sweeny as the highest-ranked player in the final four. Number one seed Jason Kubler was forced out of the tournament through injury. Kubler won the first set of his quarter-final against Omar Jasika 6-4 and led 4-0 in the second set before his injury issues set in. Jasika reeled off the next five games to lead 5-4 before Kubler decided he was no longer fit enough to take the court. Second seed Akira Santillan suffered a straight-sets loss to qualifier James McCabe. McCabe raced to a 5-2 lead in the first set before Santillan rallied to force the set into a tie-breaker. McCabe held his nerve and won the tie-breaker 8-6. The second set was a tight battle until Santillan broke McCabe's serve in the fifth game to lead 3-2. Santillan held serve to lead 4-2 and it looked the match would head to a deciding third set. However, McCabe found another gear. He broke back and held serve to make it 4-4 and then broke Santillan's serve again to lead 5-4. He then served out the match in style to advance to the semi-finals. McCabe now plays third-seed Sweeny in Saturday's semi-finals. Sweeny needed two hours and 20 minutes to see off qualifier Mitchell Harper 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. Tristan Schoolkate will play Jasika in the other semi-final. Schoolkate proved too strong for qualifier Aaron Addison 6-4, 6-3 in the quarter-finals. In the Bendigo Pro Tour women's event, number one seed Arina Rodionova was bundled out at the quarter-final stage by Japan's Moyuka Uchijima. The eighth-seed was most impressive in winning 7-5, 6-1 to advance to a semi-final clash with Australian Olivia Gadecki. The sixth-seed has loved her two weeks in Bendigo. Gadecki was runner-up in last week's tournament and is now into the final four of this week's event after thrashing Ellen Perez in the quarter-finals. Gadecki had too much power and poise from the back of the court on her way to a 6-1, 6-0 win. The other women's semi-final will be an all-Australian affair. Unseeded Destanee Aiava caused a major upset when she defeated third seed Na-Lae Han of Korea in the quarter-finals. Aiava looked in control for most of the match and won 6-3, 6-2. Fourlis, the seventh seed, was just as impressive in disposing of Japanese qualifier Hiroko Kuwata 6-2, 6-2. Semi-final action starts at 11am on Saturday. The men's semi-finals will be played first on courts three and four, with the women's singles semi-finals to follow. The men's doubles final is scheduled for 3pm. The singles finals start from 11am on Sunday.

