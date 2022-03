news, local-news,

The MASH (More Australian Solar Homes) in partnership with Loddon Shire Council, will be holding a solar and battery information session on Wednesday at the Inglewood Town Hall from 6pm. MASH is the largest community solar bulk-buy program in central and north-west Victoria. The meeting is for anyone thinking about getting a solar power system installed and/or battery storage. Call 1300 466 274 or visit mash.org.au/solar-events/