Keighran feeling right at home with Redbacks

Zane Keighran enjoying his cricket and making runs means plenty of headaches for BDCA bowlers. After having a break from the game, the former Australian under-16 representative and Golden Square player spent one season with Mandurang in the EVCA last summer before crossing to BDCA club Bendigo United. The move has been a winning one for Keighran and the Redbacks. On Wednesday night, the 21-year-old made a brilliant 93 off 64 balls and took two wickets to set up the Redbacks' Twenty20 grand final win over Kangaroo Flat. That performance came on the back of a consistent first XI season that has netted 363 runs at an average of 33 and 10 wickets with his off-spinners at an average of 21.70. "It's been a really good change for me,'' Keighran said of his move to Bendigo United. "I'm loving it and I think we have a lot more success to come." Read more: Nevins to create BDCA history in first XI action Read more: BDCA final round preview His innings in the T20 grand final oozed class. The right-hander hit three sixes and seven fours in a match-winning performance. "It was a good, true wicket which helped and the short boundary was always in the back of my mind,'' Keighran said. "I just wanted to go out and play as naturally as I could. "Staggy (Luke Stagg), (Brent) Hamblin and Klemmy (Dylan Klemm) bowl at a good pace, so that suited me. I got tied down a bit when Jake Klemm bowled some spin, but I had some luck and it turned out to be my night." "I felt really comfortable at the crease and, hopefully, I can take that form into the weekend and then into the finals." The Redbacks are third on the ladder heading into their final round clash with minor premier and flag favourite Strathdale-Maristians. A Bendigo United victory, combined with a Strathfieldsaye loss to Bendigo, would lift the Redbacks into second place and a double chance for the finals. "Hopefully, we'll be holding another cup up in a few weeks time - that's the ultimate goal," Keighran said.

