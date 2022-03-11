news, local-news, news, bendigo, mercy health golden rise, jennifer peacock, quilting, exhibition

For 40 years, Jennifer Peacock has lead a colourful life - through her quilting. After falling in love with the art of fabric and using her hands to make something special, she is using her talent to give back. On display this week, Ms Peacock is selling and raffling off her masterpieces to raise money for the Bendigo Country Women's Association. MORE NEWS: Bendigo's most historic and grandest property - Fortuna Villa, is for sale Using her sewing machine in the same way an artist would use paints or pencils, she was creating the quilts up until about five years ago. "I started off working by hand when I was living at King Island, but eventually I moved to the machine," Ms Peacock said. "I met a few ladies when we moved to Tasmania who had the same passion I did and we formed a small company together." Ms Peacock found her heart lay within the most colourful of fabrics and that's where it stayed for many years. "When my eldest daughter had a baby, I decided to make a little quilt for them and my work just grew from there," she said. OTHER STORIES: "At the same time I was creating my own patterns and not only making those, but selling them to other crafters." She spent many years creating blankets for children, but was then approached by the Australian Patchwork and Quilting magazine. "Each month would have a different theme and I would design and make a quilt that fit with that idea," Ms Peacock said. "One month it was 'kitchen', so I created a group of foods on a stand to create and alfresco look, and another month it was native animals. So it was really great and challenging to do." But as time went on, Ms Peacock began to struggle with her craft. MORE NEWS: View Street stores band together to raise money for flood affected NSW and Queenslanders "About eight years ago I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and I began struggling with my sight," she said. "That eventually did get better, but I had to stop quilting five years ago when my right hand began to give out." Ms Peacock kept some of her own work when she moved to Mercy Health Golden Rise in December last year, keeping one on her wall and one on her bed in her unit. And that's where village manager Candice Long spotted them and wanted to put them on show. A number of quilts have made it out on display in a small exhibition which has been a hit with family, friends and the CWA.

