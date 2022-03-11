news, local-news, news, health, bendigo, bendigo community health services, addiction, connect

People with family members or friends experiencing substance abuse or addiction are being encouraged to come together for connection and support. To help do just that, Bendigo Community Health Services will soon recommence the eight-week Connect support program, which empowers people to support their loved one or friend experiencing addiction. Care and Recovery Coordination Practitioner/Family Drug Support worker Alison Harper says the program offers a safe place for people to come together and talk about their experiences free of judgement and stigma. MORE NEWS: View Street stores band together to raise money for flood affected NSW and Queenslanders "Families and carers often hide these issues and don't talk openly about them, often they can't even talk to their own families," she said. "We've had people come to our group who have never spoken about these issues, and they've dealt with the fallout. "We want people to know there is support, and you will be in a very safe space." The weekly sessions will be held in a safe and confidential environment, and will: OTHER STORIES: Ms Harper said COVID-19 had been difficult for many parents and carers, with increased isolation and limited access to support and referral pathways. "We're encouraging people to come along and find support in each other, while having access to health professionals and learning about referral pathways," she said. Connect will be held from 4.30pm until 6pm each Wednesday. For information, phone 0437 519 998.

