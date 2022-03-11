community, market, central victoria, produce, bendigo, foods, local, gifts, castlemaine

Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets. Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events. COVID-19 note: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required. FARM FRESH The Bendigo Community Farmers Market celebrates regional produce and producers. This large market will showcase regional foods, drinks, fresh fruit, vegetables, preserves, treats and much more. This monthly event features a great community spirit and is one not to be missed. Any queries to manager@bcfm.org.au. Where: Bendigo Pony Club, corner Breen Street and Belle Vue Road, Bendigo. When: Saturday, March 12, 9am to 1pm. MOONLIGHT MARKET The ever-popular Moonlight Market will feature many food trucks and a licensed bar at its new location. There will be artisan stalls, live music, art and much more. Bring your family and friends to this vibrant night market. All welcome. Where: Dai Gum San, Chinese Precinct, Bendigo. When: Saturday, March 12, 5pm to 9pm. BENDIGO SHOWGROUNDS The Showgrounds Market is a family-friendly market with a community atmosphere that is open nearly every Sunday. The market features something for everyone. There will be plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, coffee stalls, plants, clothing, furniture, crafts and much more. Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Sunday, March 13, from 8.30am. COMMUNITY MARKET Take a stroll along Broadway and have a look at this friendly market. There will be bargains, collectables, produce, a community atmosphere and much more. For further information, click here. Where: Broadway, Dunolly. When: lined with kurrajongs and gold rush architecture. WESLEY HILL Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm. HANDMADE AND HOMEGROWN One of central Victoria's favourite handmade and home grown markets, the Maldon Market, has everything lined up for another great event. The monthly market brings together farmers and makers, showcasing their best products. All the usual producers and creators will be back at the village green. For further information, click here. Where: Bill Woodfull Recreation Reserve, Maldon. When: Sunday, March 13, 9am to 2pm. COUNTRY MARKET The Wedderburn Country Market is a small and friendly with many items for sale. There will be homemade sauces, plants and much more. This market will coincide with the Wedderburn Detector Jamboree and Monster Garage Sale. Garage sale maps are available at the market or from the Wedderburn Community House, 24 Wilson Street, Wedderburn, from 9am. Where: Soldiers Memorial Park, High Street, Wedderburn. When: Saturday, March 12, 9am to 1pm. LIONS COUNTRY MARKET This friendly country market is held in the heart of Inglewood. There will be something for everyone. $15 per site. Contact Eddie for more information 0472 539 874 or click here. Where: Brooke Street, Inglewood. When: Saturday, March 12, 9am to 2pm. If you are involved with a market and would like a notice in our Market What's On, please contact us on one of the below: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/amichael/282af237-b3a9-47a1-a469-139ae736c11c.jpg/r0_281_5520_3400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg