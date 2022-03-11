community, what's on, community events, central victoria, events, dance, show, festivals, harcourt

Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place. Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online. For further information about placing a notice, please contact us at: HARCOURT APPLEFEST The annual Harcourt Applefest celebrates local produce, talent and Harcourt's sense of community. Held over the Labour Day weekend, this annual event will showcase local musical artists such as Pure Black, Oliver Northam and the Elsewheres, Thompson's Foundry Band and the Kashmir Belly Dancers. There will also be a market, art show, apple pies, face painters, storytellers and clowns. For all details, click here. Where: James Park, Harcourt. When: Saturday, March 12, 9am to 4.30pm. HARVEST FESTIVAL Set in the heart of Heathcote, this festival celebrates the beginning of autumn for local vineyards. This family-friendly festival will have something for everyone with a twilight market, food trucks, drinks, live entertainment and much more. The market will feature goods such as jewellery, candles, vinyl records, local produce, sweet treats and more. There will be a variety of barbecued meats, paella, tapas, vegan dishes, ice-cream, tacos, beers, wines, cider, gin and sangria. Live music will entertain crowds with bands such as Hot Potato Band, Vino Sapiens and The Ratbags performing. This is a free event. For more information, click here. Where: Barrack Reserve, Heathcote. When: Saturday, March 12, 4pm to 8pm. PRIDE FESTIVAL The Bendigo Pride Festival is a community run event that celebrates diversity within the Greater Bendigo region with a focus on the LGBTIQA+ communities. This festival will feature performances, exhibitions, parties and much more. For further information, click here. Where: Various locations in Bendigo. When: Friday, March 18 to Sunday, April 3. HYMNS ALIVE If you are looking for an opportunity to make new friends and enjoy singing hymns from younger years, you are most welcome at Hymns Alive. Guest speaker, Michael Kinsman, Business Manager Enjoy Church. Afternoon Tea. Free bus pickup may be available from your home. For further information, phone Allan 5442 2774. Where: Connect Church Hall, Solomon Street, Bendigo. When: Thursday, March 17, 1.30pm. SPRING GULLY DANCE Enjoy two weekly events with the Spring Gully Dance Committee. Saturday evening dances will feature CD music, a supper with tea and coffee, and biscuits, a raffle, prizes and a lucky door. Admission is $7. Saturday evening events run 7.30pm to 11pm. Monday evenings feature CD music with an admission of $4. Monday evening events run 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Vaccination certificates required. The committee also hosts monthly events with live music. All inquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully. When: Weekly on Saturday's and Monday's, from 7.30pm. ARTS OPEN Arts Open is an open studios event which promotes regional visual arts. There will be an opportunity to visit about 50 studios, galleries and workshops. Chat with artists, discuss their work and purchase direct from the creators. For further information, click here. Where: Regional towns in central Victoria. When: March 12 to 14 and 19 to 20. FIERCE: DRAG QUEENS OF BENDIGO Fierce is a celebration of the creativity of Bendigo's Drag Queens. This exhibition gives the audience an opportunity to look through costumes and accessories of local drag queens. Where: Living Arts Space, inside Bendigo Visitor Centre, Pall Mall, Bendigo. When: Until Thursday, April 24, 9am to 5pm. HEAVENLY The Heavenly exhibition celebrates fashion from around the globe. There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions. For further information, click here. Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm. FROM PICTURE TO PAGE AND BEYOND PAPERCRAFT SHOW Victorian crafters will flock back to a large two-day craft expo in Bendigo. The From Picture to Page and Beyond Papercraft Show is the place to learn more about card making, scrapbooking and art journalling. Activities include mini-classes where talented teachers take you step by step through a project. These mini-classes run for about 30 minutes and are held throughout the weekend. There will also be free demonstrations run by the retailers to help inspire you. will be held in the air-conditioned Bendigo Event & Exhibition Complex with 16 There will also be refreshments and plenty of seats available. Entry is $12, children under 16 can enter for free. Where: Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Saturday, March 19, 9am to 4pm and Sunday, March 20, 10am to 4pm. MY OTHER CLOSET A unique one-man show called My Other Closet the Cabaret will showcase in Bendigo next week. The show raises the awareness of family violence in LGBTIQA+ relationships The 2016 Royal Commission into Domestic and Family Violence found LGBTIQA+ people experience similar rates of violence as heterosexual couples. After selling out across Australia since 2013, My Other Closet the Cabaret, is a true-life account of violence in a same gender relationship. The one-man show features Russ Vickery, who developed the show with husband and producer/director, Matthew Parsons, to highlight the reality of violence in LGBTIQA+ relationships. The show is Russ's account of intimate partner violence. Further information and bookings for My Other Closet the Cabaret can be made here. Where: Engine Room, Old Fire Station, View Street, Bendigo. When: Sunday, March 20, 5pm to 7pm. SERPENTINE AIR RACE Celebrate the centenary of Australia's first official air race. This event will feature the RAAF Roulettes and historic warbirds of the RAAF 100 Squadron. There will be aerial aerobatics by Paul Bennet Airshow, vintage aircrafts and vehicles, displays, family activities, music and street food. Gates open at 9am. Book online here to secure tickets. Adults $35, children under 15 $15, under five free entry. Family ticket $80. This is a COVID safe event. Where: Loddon Valley Highway, Serpentine. When: Sunday, March 20, gates open 9am to 5pm. THANK YOU FOR THE WELCOME ANNIVERSARY SHOW Renowned local performer Jan 'Yarn' Wositzky's Thank You For The Welcome show is set to feature next weekend. The performance will feature a half-century of songs and stories from the musician into one performance. Jan will be joined by Jack Norton on guitar and bouzouki; multi-instrumentalist Wendy Rowlands on piano, sarangi, accordion and violin; Ian White on banjo and a number of other special guests. This performance will celebrate Jan 'Yarn' Wositzky's 50th anniversary of songs and stories. The title, Thank You for The Welcome, is Jan's song to honour Australia's Aboriginal people - a theme that returns throughout the show. For further information and ticket sales, please click here. Where: Theatre Royal, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Sunday, March 20, 3.30pm to 4pm. POETRY MERRY-GO-ROUND To celebrate International Poetry Month, Brenda Stevens-Chambers Convenor U3A 'Appreciating Poetry' and members will be reading personal masterpieces Please join us for a romantic and humorous hour of poetic brilliance by some of Bendigo's finest poets. Everyone welcome and free afternoon tea provided. Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. When: Thursday, April 7, 2pm to 3pm. NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We recommend contacting event hosts before attending. 