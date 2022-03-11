news, local-news,

The former Bendigo Mining Exchange will be transformed by a series of installations and performances created by First Nations and communities of colour. Diasporas on Djaara Country will examine how artwork can transform colonial spaces. It was developed - with the help of Multicultural Arts Victoria - through a series of creative workshops with artists and creatives from culturally diverse communities from Bendigo. Read more: Bendigo Chinese Association needs more volunteers for Easter festivities "It's been incredible working alongside artists in regional Victoria to develop and respond to colonial history and exploitation," creative producer James Emmanueal McKinnon said. "For these artists, it's an opportunity to share the voice and perspective, in a space that was once the center of destruction of land and resources." Bendigo Cultural Exchange creative producer and MAV representative Forest Keegal said men and women from Karen, South Sudanese, Indian and First Nations communities had contributed. Read more: City's night-time economy expecting a boost thanks to White Night "(They are) all coming together to create incredible artistic interventions at the Exchange," she said. "They don't need to be led as they are already doing the work they want to be doing and claiming the spaces they deserve to be in. "They said they are not afraid anymore of speaking out or claiming space. It was truly incredible and humbling to see this work in action." The Diasporas program will open at the Beehive Building on Sunday, March 20, from 11am to 4pm. Performances will begin at 1pm.

