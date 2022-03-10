Aussie men and women charge into Bendigo Pro Tour quarter-finals

sport, local-sport,

Thursday was Australia's day at the Bendigo Pro Tour tennis tournament. The Australian men and women dominated second round action and filled 13 of a possible 16 places across both events for Friday's quarter-final action. The Aussie men led the charge by winning all eight round two matches on Thursday. Five of the eight winners were non-seeded players. Qualifiers Mitch Harper and Aaron Addison set the tone with hard-fought victories. Harper outlasted the Ukraine's Eric Vanselbolm 6-4, 6-4, while Addison needed two tie-breakers to edge out Japan's Takuto Niki. Another qualier, James McCabe, advanced to the quarters after seventh-seed Renta Tokuda, from Japan, retired with the Aussie leading 3-1 in the first set. Wildcard Omas Jasika was impressive in his 6-3, 7-5 win over Japan's Yusuke Takahashi, while Tristan Schoolkate proved too good for another Japanese opponent, Kento Takeuchi, 6-3, 6-4. The other three Aussie men to advance were the tournament favourites - number one seed Jason Kubler, second seed Akira Santillan and third seed Dane Sweeny. Kubler hardly raised a sweat in his 6-0, 6-3 demolition of Belgium's Simon Beaupain, while Santillan defeated fellow Aussie Philip Sekulic 6-4, 6-4. Sweeny had a tough time after he was taken to three sets by Calum Puttergill 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. In Friday's quarter-finals, Kubler will start favourite against Jasika, Schoolkate takes on Addison, Harper faces Sweeny and McCabe plays Santillan. The Aussie women were just as impressive in second round action on Thursday. Number one seed Arina Rodionova took little more than an hour to defeat Japan's Erika Sema 6-1, 6-2. Fourth seed Ellen Perez continued her good form in her 7-6, 6-0 win over Japan's Himeno Sakatsume. Fifth-seed Destanee Aiava proved too good for Japan's Kyoka Okamura 7-5, 6-2. Sixth seed Olivia Gadecki, the runner-up at last week's Bendigo event, moved into the last eight with a 6-2, 6-4 win over India's Pranjala Yadlapalli. Seventh seed Jamiee Fourlis completed the Australian success with a marathon three-set win over Rutuja Bhosale 6-7, 6-2, 6-4. Standing in the way of an all-Australian final are Korean third-seed Na-Lae Han Korean, Japanese eighth-seed Moyuka Uchijima and qualifier Hiroko Kuwata. Kuwata caused the upset of the day on Thursday when she defeated second-seed Su Jeong Jang 0-6, 6-4, 6-3. In Friday's quarter-finals, Rodionova plays Uchijima, Perez meets Gadecki, Aiava tackles Na-Lae Han and Fourlis will start favourite against Kuwata.

