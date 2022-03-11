LAWN BOWLS: Finals-bound Diggers and Steamers in match of the round

sport, local-sport, bendigo, lawn, bowls, diggers, south, moama, steamers, match

THE clash between finals-bound South Bendigo and Moama headlines the last round of the Bendigo premier division weekend pennant season on Saturday. Moama makes the trip to South Bendigo needing to win to secure a top-of-the-ladder finish in its first season in the competition, while it's still possible for Eaglehawk to leap over the Steamers and grab pole position. Two-time defending premier South Bendigo has hit form at the right time of the season, with the Diggers having won four games in a row to lock up a sixth-consecutive finals appearance. Skipper Brad Holland's rink has won all four of its games during the Diggers' winning streak, while Luke Hoskin's rink has three wins and a draw to also spearhead the late-season revival after South had one stage been 17 points outside the top four. Moama is on a six-game winning streak and is coming off the highest score of the season last week when it beat Castlemaine 109-67. SATURDAY'S GAMES: Bendigo v Eaglehawk Castlemaine v Kangaroo Flat Inglewood v Golden Square South Bendigo v Moama Bendigo East bye Meanwhile, qualifying and elimination finals will be played in divisions two to nine on Saturday. Division 2 Marong v Kangaroo Flat (Bendigo East A) Bendigo East v White Hills (Golden Square Back) Division 3 South Bendigo v Golden Square (Bendigo East B) Bendigo East v North Bendigo (Golden Square A) Division 4 Kangaroo Flat v Castlemaine (White Hills Every) Marong v South Bendigo (Kangaroo Flat A) Division 5 Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk (White Hills Turner) Dingee v Marong (Kangaroo Flat C) Division 6 Strathfieldsaye v Kangaroo Flat (Woodbury) South Bendigo v Harcourt (Eaglehawk Read) Division 7 Bendigo VRI v Golden Square (North Bendigo Top) Kangaroo Flat v White Hills (North Bendigo Davis) Division 8 North Bendigo v Golden Square ( Bendigo East C) Harcourt v Kangaroo Flat (Eaglehawk Top) Division 9 Campbell's Creek v Bendigo VRI (North Bendigo Top) Castlemaine v Golden Square (North Bendigo Davis)

