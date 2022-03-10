news, local-news, news, raffle, fundraiser, bendigo, view street, business, floods, queensland

When they heard of the devastation flooding in NSW and Queensland had cause, shop owners along View Street decided to do what they could to support. Stores along the road have banded together to create a raffle that will raise money for the victims and give winners a chance to experience what the area has to offer. Harvest Food and Wine owner Marsha Busse said it was a cause every business involved wanted to support. MORE NEWS: Tour De Cure to ride through Bendigo as Gerry Bateman helps raise money for cause "I was in isolation and just seeing all the footage on the news was heartbreaking," she said. "After that I knew I wanted to do something to help and when I suggested the idea of a raffle fundraiser to other businesses, so many jumped on board." Ticket buyers will go in the running to win a package prize worth $1800, with different products, vouchers and experiences from shops along View Street up for grabs. Prizes include: "We wanted to give the winners a prize they can enjoy while showing off everything we have to offer," Ms Busse said. "We were so blown away by how many people wanted to get involved, it's truly amazing." OTHER NEWS: White Night Bendigo 2022 is set to provide strong economic opportunities for late night businesses Juno owner Matisse Barri said the money would be distributed to multiple places in the northern states. "We know a few people who are cleaning up throughout the areas, so we plan to be in contact with them to see where the money needs to go," she said. "The places that will need money is bound to change in the next few weeks, so we want to make sure we can help as many people as possible." Tickets can be purchased from participating businesses or online through them. The winner will be drawn live online on March 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/b0d0b40f-08be-47ee-acf2-3c29baa451f3.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg