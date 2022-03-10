Central Goldfields police investigate stolen wheelchair attachment

news, local-news, bendigo, news, marybourough, policy, police, wheelchair, theft

A wheelchair attachment was been stolen in Maryborough on Tuesday morning. Central Goldfields police are investigating the circumstances around the burglary on Tuesday March 8, where the victims motorised attachment for his wheelchair was stolen. Police believe two males driving a white single cab steel tray utility with black spray paint down the passenger side were involved. MORE NEWS: Teen motorcyclist killed in Lockwood collision The same two males have then travelled Clunes at about 10:15am. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Detective Senior Constable Ben MANNING at the Maryborough Police Station on (03) 5460 3300. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

