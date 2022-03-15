news, local-news, trans, lgbtiq+, bendigo pride festival, art, murals, pride

A BENDIGO miner has been reintroduced as a trans icon, thanks to a new mural in Chancery Lane. Sometimes touted as Australia's first high-profile trans man, Edward de Lacy Evans became an international household name in the 19th century. Unfortunately, that fame was for all the wrong reasons. de Lacy Evans had worked as a miner in Bendigo for two decades by 1879, when he had developed mental health challenges. He was sent to an asylum. Wardens stripped him naked for a bath and decided to share details of what became the original story in Melbourne paper The Argus. Journalists began hounding de Lacy Evans and his wife Julia. The Bendigo Advertiser played a shameful role in the stories that followed. Its relentless coverage helped destroy de Lacy Evans' life. More: This newspaper helped destroy a trans man's life, and we are sorry The new mural has been created in time for next weekend's Bendigo Pride Festival in consultation with the city's LGBTIQ+ community. The image reimagines a picture taken in Bendigo in 1879, days after the Victorian media's feeding frenzy began. A photographer had snuck into a room de Lacy Evans had been detained. Modern-day advocate Zara Jones consulted with artist Chris Duffy on how to create an image lacking the trauma depicted in those original photographs. "We talked about how we could use Edward's image to signify his transition without it being the mockery they made of it [in 1879]," Ms Jones said. More news: New Japanese encephalitis detections in northern Victorian piggeries The result is an image of de Lacy Evans with a shadow of what de Lacy Evans had come from. "I think the muralist has done a really good job of depicting that journey for trans people," Ms Jones said. "There is this part of your life that has existed and that some people still see, within you. But it's a shadow. Your identity is forefront." Mr Duffy said it was important to break with the toxic images of de Lacy Evans of past generations. "He was a trailblazer. He should be viewed as one and celebrated," he said. If this story has raised issues for you: Lifeline - 13 11 14, Switchboard Victoria - 1800 017 246, QLife 1800 184 52 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/64773c3d-780f-450b-806a-060dd7678c9b.jpg/r0_173_5288_3161_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg