LAWN BOWLS: Hawks, Roos to vie for berth in midweek pennant grand final

EAGLEHAWK and Kangaroo Flat will lock horns on Friday for a berth in the Bendigo midweek pennant division one lawn bowls grand final. The Hawks and Roos will clash in the preliminary final at Bendigo East from 9.30am, with the winner to earn a crack at Bendigo in next week's grand final. Eaglehawk - which hasn't won a midweek division one flag since 1967 - has had the measure of the Roos in both encounters so far. The Hawks won both home and away season meetings by margins of 37 and 16 shots during which they won five of the six rinks. Eaglehawk missed the chance to move directly into the grand final when it lost Monday's qualifying final to Bendigo by seven shots. Reigning premier Kangaroo Flat will carry the momentum of a 32-shot hiding of Golden Square in Monday's elimination final into Friday's tussle with the Hawks. READ MORE: Bendigo first team through to division one midweek pennant decider DIVISION 1 Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat at Bendigo East, 9.30am. Season meetings: Round 2 - Eaglehawk 81 def Kangaroo Flat 44. Kaye Rowe 25 def Susan Howes 15; Jan Robertson 30 def Desma Budd 18; Irene Godkin 26 def Gwen Waegeli 11. Round 9 - Eaglehawk 63 def Kangaroo Flat 47. Jan Robertson 20 lt Jennifer McHugh 21; Irene Godkin 22 def Desma Budd 16; Kaye Rowe 21 def Susan Howes 10. ............................................ DIVISION 2 Woodbury v Bendigo East at Bendigo, 9.30am. ............................................ DIVISION 3 Marong v Eaglehawk at Bendigo East, 9.30am. ............................................ DIVISION 4 South Bendigo v Bendigo VRI at Bendigo East, 9.30am. ............................................ DIVISION 5 Castlemaine v Harcourt at Bendigo East, 9.30am. DIVISION 1 Bendigo. DIVISION 2 South Bendigo. DIVISION 3 Harcourt. DIVISION 4 Strathfieldsaye. DIVISION 5 Inglewood.

