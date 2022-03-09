Perez shines against Bozovic on the Bendigo Pro Tour | Results

news, local-news,

Australian Ellen Perez has made it through to the second round of the Bendigo Pro Tour after defeating Alexandra Bozovic. The Australian pair met on Wednesday at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre where Perez secured the clash in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Other women's matches include, number one seed Arina Rodionova (AUS) had no problems against Ankita Raina and took out the game 6-1, 6-1. Japanese qualifier Erika Sema knocked out wildcard entry Tina Nadine Smith (AUS) in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Number six seed Olivia Gadecki (AUS) started out on the back foot against Momoko Kobori losing the first set 1-6 before digging deep to take out the next two 6-1, 7-6. Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) continued with strong form against Naiktha Bains securing a 6-2, 6-2 victory. Number three seed Na-Lae Han defeated Shiho Akita (JPN) 6-1, 6-1. Sport news: Pranjala Yadlapalli had a hard-fought win over Yui Chikaraishi 7-6, 6-2. Among the men's matches includes qualifier Mitchell Harper (AUS) eliminating number six seed Dayne Kelly in straight sets 6-2, 7-6. Number two seed Akira Santillan (AUS) made light work of fellow countryman Brandon Daly Walkin in his 6-3, 6-1 victory. Related: Muhammad, Tu claim Bendigo Pro Tour titles Last week's Bendigo Pro Tour runner-up and number four seed Andrew Harris (AUS) had a tough match against Takuto Niki (JPN) and went down fighting 2-6, 3-6. Wildcard entry Philp Sekulic (AUS) defeated fellow countryman Matthew Dellavedova in straight sets 7-5, 6-1. Number one seed Jason Kubler (AUS) is straight through to round two after his opponent Thomas Fancutt (AUS) retired after the first set. Last week's Pro Tour winner Li Tu (AUS) also had a tough day on court and was eliminated by Tristan Schoolkate who succeeded in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Ukrainian Eric Vanshelboim succeeded with a straight-sets 6-3, 6-2 victory against Thailand's Chanchai Sookton-eng. Round two matches continue on Thursday at the Bendigo Tennis Centre.

