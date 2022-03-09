Air Ambulance sent to truck rollover near Clunes

news, local-news,

An Air Ambulance has been dispatched to a truck rollover near Clunes. Emergency crews were called to Creswick Road, near Slaughteryard Road, just after 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon. The Advertiser understands the tip truck involved rolled twice before landing back on its wheels, however it is not clear what caused the incident. A CFA spokesperson confirmed that five vehicles responded to the incident and were still on the scene. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed paramedics were on scene, with one patient requiring treatment. The patient was extricated about 3.30pm. An air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene. Further information, including the patient's age and gender, is not available at this time.

