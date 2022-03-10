news, local-news,

A MAJOR light-based event will return to illuminate Bendigo almost four years after it first visited. White Night Bendigo is set to return on September 3 with the city's central business district set to light up with an array of colourful installations. The event first came to Bendigo in 2018. It delivered an estimated $5.5 million to the region's economy with an estimated 60,000 people attending. Read more: Bendigo celebrates White Night 2018 | Your photos "Bendigo is one of Victoria's premier regional events destinations and White Night will again showcase the best our city has to offer," Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said. Hopes the festival would return sooner were dashed with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events. "Welcoming back White Night to Bendigo is great news for locals, visitors and the region's tourism and hospitality businesses that are set to benefit from this spectacular event," tourism, sport and major events minister Martin Pakula said. Artists will create installations, visual art, lighting, audio-visual, projection, film, music and performance for this year's event, which is supported by the state government's Major Events Fund. Read more: BIG4 Bendigo Marong Holiday Park boasts new experiences for guests White Night Bendigo's program will revolve around the them "everything on the land is reflected in the sky" and will be directed by Joseph O'Farrell "White Night Bendigo will delight locals and visitors with an illuminated celebration of arts, culture and community," Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said. White Night is the latest major event to be added to Bendigo's calendar following the Australian-exclusive exhibition, Elvis: Direct from Graceland from March 19, the Lost Trades Fair on March 19 and the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair from April 15.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/4e841794-e9f1-48c0-96ca-bbca83831a57.jpg/r0_71_5184_3000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg