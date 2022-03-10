Dragons chuffed after successful weekend of AusCycling BMX racing

news, local-news, BMX, Bendigo

Crowds flocked to the Bendigo Dragons home track during the weekend to watch top BMX riders in action. Dragons hosted rounds two and three of the AusCycling BMX State Series which saw more than 400 competitors on track on both Saturday and Sunday. "It was a great atmosphere up at our track in Eaglehawk," Dragons spokesperson Tegan Djuric said. "The overall feedback from attendees, AusCycling officials, competitors and on Facebook was that everyone had a great weekend. "It was a highlight to have riders come from as far as South Australia compete on our track." Among the top results were local riders Matthew White and Sam O'Grady both securing strong performances. White - who was competing in the men's super-class - had two fifth-place finishes on the weekend. Sport news: O'Grady - who was in action in the 16 boys category - locked in two second-place podium finishes. In total the Dragons had 50 club riders compete across the two days which included a strong contingent of mini wheelers. After missing out on the chance to host the AusCycling BMX State Championships in 2020 due to COVID-19 - the club has been awarded hosting rights for the 2022 edition that will be held later this year from October 7-9. The major BMX events hosted by the Dragons comes on the eve of the club's 40th anniversary in 2023.

